The New Balance 530 sneakers have become some of the most coveted sneakers in 2024 due to the chic design that each pair of sneakers are presented in.

These sneakers are reinventing old-school aesthetics while maintaining a modern and trendy appeal. The women's iterations from this collection are just as perfect as the men's, still holding the iconic robust-sized build, the ENCAP technology, and the suede, mesh, and leather blend of the upper.

These New Balance sneakers are also appreciated for their sleek color schemes. From toned-down and minimal colors to bold and eye-catching color motifs, the American sneaker brand expresses one's individuality, oozing sportiness and stylishness.

In this article, we shall look into the seven best women's New Balance 530 sneakers to liven up your collection.

7 Best women's New Balance 530 sneakers to liven up your collection

1.New Balance 530 "Floral"

The New Balance 530 "Floral" (Image via StockX)

These sporty shoes feature an upper enveloped in a combo of black suede material, running from the side to the toe bumper, alongside a mesh material, also in a black hue, allowing for unrestricted airflow, with the forest green floral synthetic material and the greyish leather material contrasting the black hue of the suede upper. Shades of white, orange, yellow, and brown are seen on the tongue, midsole, outsole, and side.

Also, the sneakers are incorporated with ENCAP technology, aiding impact absorption and energy return, while the padded cotton lining provides comfort to the foot.

These New Balance 530 sneakers are priced at 64 USD on StockX.

2. New Balance 530 "Grey"

The New Balance 530 "Grey" (Image via StockX)

These sneakers boast a multicolored design, with a paneled upper featuring a base of whitish mesh overlaid with greyish and brownish leather fabrics. It has a suede material in a yellow hue embedded at the front and counter heel of the shoes.

More white hue can be seen on the laces, tongue, and midsole, with blueish highlights on the lining, midsole, and outsole.

Emphasizing comfort, these sneakers feature an ENCAP cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole that enhances traction, providing a smooth and secure stride.

These New Balance 530 sneakers sell for 206 USD on StockX.

3.New Balance 530 "Blue white"

The New Balance 530 "Blue white" (Image via StockX)

These low-tops are featured in a dichromatic colored design, with the upper made from leather and mesh materials in a blue hue, serving as the base for the white cushioned midsole to stand out.

These shoes feature a padded heel tab and breathable counter-heel, providing support and comfort to the ankle area, with the ENCAP midsole aiding responsiveness.

These New Balance 530 sneakers are priced at 180 USD on StockX.

4. New Balance 530 "Black Pink"

The New Balance 530 "Black Pink" (Image via StockX)

These New Balance 530 sneakers feature a black suede material that wraps around the upper, accented by white leather and greyish mesh fabrics. Pink detailings are visible on the "N" logo, tongue, midsole, outsole, and at the back.

Also, the kicks are infused with a padded footbed, offering a soft and tender feel to the foot during prolonged wear. At the same time, the multidirectional lugged rubber outsole helps maintain stability on different surfaces.

These feminine kicks sell for 120 USD on StockX.

5. New Balance 530 "Waxed Canvas"

The New Balance 530 "Waxed Canvas" (Image via StockX)

These recent iterations are attired in a light-brown calfskin fabric, contrasted by the grey-colored canvas material. Complementing the brownish leather outer, the sneakers are matched with tonal brown laces, ensuring a personalized and secure fit.

Also, the canvas material crafted on the upper provides a lightweight feel, with the whitish midsole complementing the colorway of the upper and assisting in the reduction of pressure.

These New Balance 530 sneakers are priced at 140 USD on StockX.

6. New Balance 530 "Winter Green Black Coral"

The New Balance 530 "Winter Green Black Coral" (Image via StockX)

These New Balance 530 sneakers feature an overlayed construction of leather materials in black and green hues alongside a whitish breathable mesh material and a poka-dot designed synthetic fabric in white and red hues, encapsulating the upper.

The interior of the shoes is lined by synthetic nylon material, regulating the warmth of the feet during the cold season. Meanwhile, the two-toned colored lugged rubber outsole, in red and black hues, aids traction and grip control.

This footwear sells for 120 USD on StockX.

7. New Balance 530 "Red Blue"

The New Balance 530 "Red Blue" (Image via StockX)

These sneakers are built from mesh, suede, and leather materials in two shades of red hue, coupled with patches of navy blue leather fabric at the front and sides of the kicks. The brand logo, the fur lining, and the midsole are enveloped in a white hue, contrasting the reddish upper.

Additionally, cushioning and stability are achieved through the rubber midsole and grip-efficient outsole.

These low-top shoes are priced at 120 USD on StockX.

The New Balance 530 sneakers are the unanimous "IT" shoes of 2024. They combine normcore with the "dad shoe" silhouette to create stunning visuals.