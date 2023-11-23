7 cheapest Balenciaga sneakers to avail in 2023

Founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917, the Spanish brand has evolved into a significant influencer within the fashion landscape, particularly renowned for its avant-garde and unconventional designs. Successfully establishing itself as a premier luxury brand in contemporary times, Balenciaga's journey began under Cristobal's direction in San Sebastian before relocating to its current headquarters in Paris.

The brand's foray into the realm of sneakers commenced in the 20s, significantly influenced by the creative vision of its current director, Demna Gvasalia. Known for its love of eccentric and daring designs, Balenciaga has faced controversy but has persevered in navigating it, continuing its upward trajectory in the fashion industry.

The brand's pricing strategy positions Balenciaga as a high-end luxury label. Renowned for bespoke craftsmanship and iconic designs like the Triple S Mold and 3XL rhinestone sneakers, Balenciaga remains a sought-after destination for sneaker enthusiasts. While some sneakers from the brand command high prices, there are also offerings comparatively lower in cost, catering to a diverse consumer base.

Cheapest Balenciaga sneakers in 2023

1) Paris Low Top Sneaker for

While Balenciaga is often celebrated for its daring patterns and unconventional designs, the Paris Low Top sneaker emerges as an anomaly within the brand's collection. Despite the brand's reputation for high-priced offerings, this particular sneaker stands out as one of the more affordable options, priced at $625.

Embracing a minimalist aesthetic, the sneaker features a distressed cotton upper and a rubber outsole, deviating from the brand's typical bold designs. Maintaining a semblance of traditional low-top sneaker aesthetics, it includes five eyelets and preserves the classic style.

The bold font branding at the toe's edge preserves the essence of the brand's identity while infusing a touch of understated elegance into the design.

2) Paris High Top Sneaker

Continuing the trend of affordability within the range, the high-top version of the Paris sneaker embodies the same minimalist allure observed in the previous iterations. But the addition of a high-top structure warrants a somewhat higher selling price of $750. The rear of the sneaker has an embossed size element that adds to its visual attractiveness.

For men, the pair comes in black and red, while for ladies, it is available in black and white.

The washed effects applied to the model contribute to its authenticity, while the vulcanized sole adds distinctive character. With its eight eyelets, the design maintains a refined and understated look, catering to those seeking a sober yet stylish footwear option within Balenciaga's collection.

3) Paris Slip On Graffiti Sneaker

Another reasonably priced option from the brand is the Slip-on version of the Paris style. The sneaker's design has been integrated to produce an edgy appearance, and its somber color and minimalistic style make it a popular choice in the fashion industry.

On the outsole, there is a herringbone pattern on which the Balenciaga branding is engraved. The sneaker's tongue features ruffles and is made of torn cotton, which perfectly balances the overall sober and junky look. With an eerie font, the Balenciaga is written on the heel tab which can be purchased for $750.

4) Triple S Mold Sneaker

The Triple S Mold sneaker, a chunky pair from the brand, is a non-leather pair. Featuring ethylene vinyl Acetate (EVA), the sneaker incorporates the molded pattern. With the traditional lace system, the sneaker has a wide and puffed-up toe case that enhances the space for toe flaunting. Priced at $975, this sneaker pair comes under the affordable shoe section of the brand.

5) Speed 2.0 Lace Up Sneaker

The Speed Up 2.0 lace-up sneaker is a perfect paradigm of the blending of creativity and technology. The sneaker infuses the 'No Memory' sole technology in its sporadic sole unit, making it a lightweight pair. Also, the technical 3D knit upper reflects the creative work.

The herringbone design and the perforation on the upper make it a dear one among the sneakerheads. The original price of the sneaker is $995, available at the discounted price of $ 689.

6) HD Lace-up sneaker for men

The lace-up sneaker stands as a quintessential representation of the brand's identity, showcasing an amalgamation of hyper-creativity and distinctive design elements. Featuring a molded rubber upper and a uniquely carved sole system, this sneaker exudes innovative craftsmanship. Noteworthy perforations on the front enhance breathability, while the cut-out design further promotes ventilation.

Recognized for its intricate lacing system, this men's sneaker initially bore a price tag of $785. However, it currently offers a discounted price of $389, providing an opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire this product at a more accessible rate. Despite the reduced price, the sneaker retains its characteristic avant-garde design and exceptional quality, aligning with the brand's ethos of innovative footwear.

7) Speed 2.0 knit sneaker

The Speed 2.0 knit sneaker stands out as a masterful creation within the brand's lineup, presenting a compelling choice for enthusiasts owing to its exceptional technological advancements. Crafted with a technical 3D knit upper and boasting an intricately molded and ultra-articulated disruptive outsole, this sneaker showcases the brand's dedication to innovative design.

Initially priced at $1050, the brand currently offers this remarkable sneaker at a discounted rate of $729, presenting a noteworthy opportunity for consumers. With the infusion of memory foam, the sneaker delivers a remarkably lightweight feel, elevating the wearer's comfort and justifying the investment.

The unique amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and superior craftsmanship renders the Speed 2.0 knit sneaker a highly valued addition to one's collection, warranting its significance and appeal.

These aforementioned sneaker models represent a selection within the brand's range that offers relatively more accessible and affordable pricing. Additionally, for individuals seeking Balenciaga sneakers at affordable rates, exploring the secondary market can be a viable option.

Platforms such as Nordstrom and various e-commerce sites often feature these sneakers with enticing offers and promotions, providing opportunities for enthusiasts to acquire Balenciaga footwear at more budget-friendly prices.