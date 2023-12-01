7 most expensive Nike Dunk sneakers of all time

Nike started a revolution in the sneaker industry in the 70s, and the brand remains the frontrunner in innovation and style. Sneakers have evolved from being mere footwear—worn for necessity, to becoming lifestyle pieces and investment options all thanks to the Oregon-based brand.

One such lifestyle shoe is the Nike Dunk silhouette. The Dunk sneakers were created as basketball shoes and released in 1985. The shoes grew popular and gathered a cult following amongst sneakerheads and skateboarders.

The passion for the beloved silhouette has driven demand, resulting in limited edition releases being resold for more than ten times their original value.

The eBay Charity sneakers, and 6 other most expensive Nike Dunks of all time

1. The Reese Forbes Denims

The Reese Forbes Denims (Image via StockX)

These iconic sneakers are one of the earliest Dunk silhouettes and originate from the OG skateboard models. Designed by Reese Forbes and released with just 444 pairs, the limited edition run made this silhouette highly sought after and consequently expensive on the resale market.

The shoes sell for $12,386 on StockX.

2. The eBay Charity sneakers

In 2003, the shoe giant partnered with eBay, the retail giant, to produce only one pair of Dunk Pro sneakers which were auctioned off at a whopping $30,000. It is reported that the original sample was destroyed and displayed for the world to see.

3. The Staple NYC Pigeon

The Staple NYC Pigeon (Image via StockX)

Jeff Staple created worldwide recognition with the historic Staple NYC Pigeon. Only 150 pairs were released, making the sneakers highly sought after, with huge crowds gathering outside Nike stores to cop the elusive silhouette. The shoes are priced at $39,000 on Stock X.

4. The London sneakers

The London sneakers (Image via StockX)

The Dunk Low was released exclusively to residents of London in 2004 as part of the White City Dunk series. Only 202 pairs of the legendary pairs were released, causing the resale value to hit more than ten times the original price.

The demand-to-supply ratio made the London silhouette one of the most expensive Dunk sneakers in Nike history. The sneakers are priced at $46,000 on Stock X.

5. The Paris sneakers

The Paris sneakers (Image via StockX)

The residents of Paris were also treated to an exclusive release in Paris during the White Dunk art event in 2004. A limited number of 202 pairs were released, with each shoe featuring overlays bearing the artwork of Bernard Buffet, a French painter.

The brand logo is placed in red against the colorful upper, with the soles left in white and black. The shoes sell for $88,000 on StockX.

6. The Freddy Kreuger sneakers

The Freddy Kreuger sneakers (Image via StockX)

The ultimate horror pack featuring sneakers inspired by the Nightmare on Elm Street character Freddy Krueger was set to be released in 2007 but failed due to the high-profile lawsuit between the shoe giant and New Line Cinemas.

Consequently, most of the Freddy Kreuger sneakers were destroyed, leaving a few pairs that have been resold for jaw-dropping prices. The sneakers are dressed in taupe with blood-like splatters on the upper for a gory effect suitable for Halloween.

The Swoosh logo is set in brilliant silver, creating an artful contrast. The sneakers are priced at $138,000 on Stock X.

7. The Yellow Lobster sneakers

The Yellow Lobster sneakers (Image via StockX)

During the collaboration between Nike and CNCPTS for the Dunk Low "Blue Lobster," a fisherman discovered the yellow lobster— the rarest to ever exist. To pay homage to the rare discovery, Nike gifted 36 pairs to all who were part of the collaboration and these pairs have been sold at whopping prices.

The shoes are dressed in brilliant yellow accented by brown Swoosh, polka dots, and white shoelaces. The shoes sell for $150,000 on Stock X.

On the lookout for shoes worth investing in? Check out the above-mentioned sneakers and be a part of sneaker history.