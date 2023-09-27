Concepts x New Balance 998 "C-Note": Everything we know so far

The Concepts x New Balance 998 "C-Note" is making a comeback, and the anticipation is sky-high. Boston-based Concepts is delving into its archives to reintroduce one of its most iconic collaborations.

First hitting the shelves in September 2013, the "C-Note" was a tribute to the $100 bill, and its initial launch celebrated the 20th anniversary of the New Balance 998. Concepts have been a staple in Boston's fashion and sneaker scene for years, bringing fresh and exclusive collabs that fans can't resist.

New Balance was originally founded in Boston. It has been a major player in the athletic footwear industry since 1906. Both brands are no strangers to successful partnerships, but the "C-Note" remains arguably their best 998 design to date.

As the 998 silhouette turns 30, Concepts has hinted at re-releasing the iconic design. The release date hasn't been officially confirmed yet, but they will be out soon at Concepts and New Balance outlets.

Concepts x New Balance 998 “C-Note” will soon be available in 2023

According to an Instagram post by the shop's creative director, Deon Point, the 2023 "C-Note" might feature a fresh "Old Money…" tagline and potentially be based on the revamped OG model introduced earlier this year.

The original "C-Note" design drew inspiration from the $100 bill, showcasing intricate details and colors that resembled the currency. It was a significant component of New Balance's year-long celebration commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 998. Fast forward a decade, and there's a strong possibility that this distinctive design is poised for a comeback.

Deon Point, the creative genius behind Concepts, has been dropping hints on Instagram. Fans are buzzing in the comments section, guessing the features and updates in the 2023 version of the Concepts x New Balance 998 "C-Note."

Expand Tweet

The Concepts x New Balance collaborations are renowned for their exclusivity, embodying the essence of both brands. The "C-Note" is no exception, seamlessly blending elements of high fashion and streetwear within its sneaker design.

Rumors suggest that the 2023 iteration is set to be included in Teddy Santis' Made In USA collection. This decision promises to uphold the same renowned quality and meticulous attention to detail for which the New Balance brand is celebrated.

Concepts and New Balance 998 “C-Note” (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfreakUK_)

Undoubtedly, the 2013 "C-Note" model achieved instant classic status, setting the bar high for the anticipation surrounding its upcoming release.

A glimpse of Concepts x New Balance collaboration in previous years

When delving into its history, the Concepts x New Balance collaboration has remained a cherished gem in Boston for many years. Ranging from high-concept designs to styles ready for the streets, they've embraced a broad spectrum of fashion.

Concepts, a major sneaker brand with four big stores, has impressed sneaker enthusiasts with its detailed designs. Their previous sneaker is inspired by the silent film Headin' Home, which mythologizes Babe Ruth's early life. The shoe features sepia tones that match the film's old-school posters.

Moreover, the 998 model boasts a rich history of distinctive collaborations, spanning from shop-exclusive releases to bold forays into high fashion.

The Concepts x New Balance 998 “C-Note” could be coming back to elevate your sneaker collection. Although there hasn't been any official confirmation, the resounding buzz is impossible to overlook. With the 998 marking its 30th anniversary, the timing appears ideal for a revival of one of its most iconic designs.