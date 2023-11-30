5 upcoming Nike sneaker collabs planned for 2024

The 59-year-old Sportswear giant, Nike, is known for its iconic collaborations that have made waves in the sneaker industry. This sought-after brand has collaborated with some of the industry's finest designers, which includes Kim Jones, Riccardo Tisci, and the late Virgil Abloh.

Over the years, the Oregon-based brand has also made a significant impact on pop culture, collaborating with celebrities like KAWS, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Eminem, and a host of others, resulting in some timeless creations sought after by sneakerheads and collectors alike.

The impressive resume of sneaker collaborations is a testament to the brand's big reputation and dedication to releasing iconic silhouettes. As 2024 rapidly approaches, the shoe giant already has an array of mind-blowing collaborations planned with notable brands and designers, that are sure to make heads turn.

From the highly anticipated collaboration with the Japanese designer, Hiroshi Fujiwara, to the "Chlorophyll" collection with the popular Patta boutique, below is a carefully curated list of five Nike collaborations to avail in 2024.

Nike sneaker collabs to expect in 2024

1. Patta X Air Max 1

The Patta X Air Max 1 (Image via Patta)

This impressive silhouette is the brainchild of the collaboration between the Patta boutique and the shoe giant and is scheduled to be released in the fall of 2024. These stylish kicks are dressed in a predominantly metallic silver hue, with "chlorophyll" accents inspired by the greenness of leaves, as well as paying homage to the 2009 OG.

Additionally, the Swoosh logo can be seen on the side, while the Patta logo is slightly below the heel tab. These sneakers will be available for purchase on the brands' website.

2. Futura Laboratories x SB Dunk Low

Futura Laboratories x SB Dunk Low (Image via Instagram/sneakerbardetroit)

Since the 2003 SB dunk low collaboration between Nike and Futura, sneaker enthusiasts have always been on the lookout for recent collaborations between these brands, because of the outstanding craftsmanship that comes with each collaboration.

Just like the OG, these sneakers promise a fresh take on contemporary designs with a more polished and modern flair. The artistic appeal of the graffiti prints on the upper is attributed to Futura's attention to detail, while the dichromatic colored laces effortlessly complement the upper.

These stylish sneakers will be released in the summer of 2024 and sell for a retail price of 135 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. HUF x Air Max 1

The HUF x Air Max 1 (Image via HUF)

These iterations of the original Nike Air Max 1 result from the collaboration between Nike and HUF, commemorating 20 years of success of the franchise. These sneakers maintain the outsole, heel, and insole, as well as the sleekness of the OG. These chic kicks are set to be released in 2024, for a retail price of 170 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Stash x Air Max 95

The Stash x Air Max 95 (Image via Stash)

Just like the 2006 iconic collaboration, Stash and Nike join forces once again for a remake of the timeless Air Max 95 collection. These remakes feature a well-constructed layer of mesh and suede fabrics enveloped in a color-block motif, that exudes sophistication and versatility. Nike's popular swoosh logo is embossed on the side, and the tongue, while Stash's creativity is seen with the intricate dot detailings embellished on the midsole. These sneakers will be released in 2024 and sell for a retail price of 227.53 on the brand's website.

5. Fragment design x Air Force 1 Low

The Fragment design x Air Force 1 Low (Image via Instagram/nari_x_x_x_)

This highly anticipated collaboration between Nike and Fragment design features a low-top silhouette in a monochromatic color scheme of a clean and crisp white hue, paying tribute to the Air Force 1 OG, adding a modern twist with the perforated detailing on the upper, the inner linings, the breathable mesh tongue, and the "FRGM" detailing embedded on the midsole. These timeless kicks are to be released in the summer of 2024 and will be available for purchase on the brand's website.

Mark your calendars for this highly anticipated release from the shoe giant, 2024 looks exciting already!