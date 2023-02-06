7 K-pop idols born in February

The onset of February brings a whole new slew of K-pop idols’ birthdays. To celebrate the birthday of their favorite Korean stars, fans organize online and offline events such as birthday cafe events, plastering K-pop idols’ faces on billboards and buildings, hosting hashtag events, and donating to multiple charities.

Despite being a short month, February is packed with the birthdays of many K-pop idols. This makes every day of February a celebration for multi-fans, especially when they are not the only people who go all out on their favorite stars' birthdays. Moreover, some K-pop idols host live broadcasts to celebrate their special day with fans, which becomes their way of giving back the love they receive from their fandom.

j-hope, Solar, and 5 other K-pop idols whose birthdays fall in February

1) j-hope

Called BTS’ sunshine, rapper j-hope was born on February 18, 1994, which means he will be turning 29 this year. The idol recently released his debut solo album Jack in the Box, which achieved him universal acclaim as it was considered one of the best albums of 2022. In addition, the idol headlined the 2022 Lollapalooza stage in Chicago and was dubbed the MVP of the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

2) Jihyo

The leader of TWICE, Jihyo, born on February 1, 1997, will be turning 26 this year. The K-pop idol is known for her exuberance and stage presence. However, she is also known as one of the most powerful vocals in the K-industry who has lent her voice to many OSTs, including Stardust Love Song for the global-hit K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

3) Doyoung

NCT member Doyoung was born on February 1, 1996, and will be turning 27 in 2023. Known for his powerful vocals and high notes by fans, the K-pop idol has also dabbled in acting, having starred in the web series Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me. Moreover, he made his musical theater debut in 2021 by acting in the popular play Marie Antoinette.

4) Chungha

Former I.O.I member and current K-pop soloist Chungha was born on February 9, 1996. As such, she will be turning 27 this year. Last year, the K-pop idol released her second studio album, Bare & Rare, with its lead single Sparkling.

In 2023, the soloist will reportedly choose not to renew her contract with MNH Entertainment after it ends in March, which fans believe is due to the lack of promotions and mismanagement she has suffered under her agency.

5) Taehyun

TXT’s Taehyun was born on February 5, 2023, making the singer turn 21 this year. The K-pop idol is known for his sharp wit and incredible vocals, which are visible in all the acoustic cover videos he posts on Twitter. Apart from that, he is also a gym rat, with the most well-defined muscular arms in the group that he often shows off to MOAs.

6) Seulgi

Red Velvet's Seulgi was born on February 10, 1994, and will be turning 29 this year. The idol is the ace of SM Entertainment (SME), being part of a sub-unit with group member Irene and also the SME’s supergroup Got the Beat. In 2022, the artist released her first solo EP called 28 Reasons.

7) Solar

Born on February 21, 1991, MAMAMOO’s Solar will be turning 32 in 2023. The leader of the four-member girl group is widely known for her visuals and pole-dancing skills, which can be seen in the music video of Egotistic. The singer-songwriter made her solo debut with her song Spit It Out and released her debut album, Face, last year. Furthermore, she ventured into musical acting by taking part in the play Mata Hari in 2022.

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit that is supposed to bring prosperity and happiness. As these idols have worked tirelessly in the last year, one can only hope that this year brings new blessings for them.

Poll : 0 votes