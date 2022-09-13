What time will 7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 5 air? Plot, release date, and more

This week 7 Little Johnstons brings you intense conversations and more.

Elizabeth will be having a conversation with Brice’s parents about the much-awaited move. This is not the only conversation that can change the dynamics of a relationship.

Jonah’s girlfriend Ashley is in town and Trent and Amber take it upon themselves to tell the two how they feel about their relationship.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode said:

"Anna and Emma look for love at a singles event. Elizabeth meets with Brice's parents to talk to them about the couple moving in together. When Jonah's girlfriend, Ashley, visits for the weekend, Trent and Amber voice their opinions."

7 Little Johnstons Season 12 Episode 5 will air on Tuesday, September 13, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Relationships will be discussed in the upcoming episode of 7 Little Johnstons

This week on 7 Little Johnstons, titled Dating and Skating, parents and partners get together to discuss their relationships. Ashley visits Jonah, who recently moved back in with Amber and Trent.

The two come clean about going through Jonah’s phone and reading the couple’s messages when Jonah accidentally left it in Elizabeth’s car. They were not happy with it when they discovered that Jonah and Ashley did not have an honest and clear relationship and decided to talk to them about it.

At the beginning of the conversation, Trent admits to being nosey and tells his son and his girlfriend that he and Amber read their messages. Ashley recalls thinking that she did something wrong and says:

"In that moment, I was like trying to retrace back to like, okay, did I say something wrong? I was just trying to wrap my brain around it."

Jonah wants to be upset with his parents but understands where they’re coming from and is therefore more open about listening to what they have to do.

Amber seems concerned about their relationship not being transparent. She tells them that “the only way a long-distance relationship will work is through truthful, honest communication.”

The parents don’t try to ambush Ashley and explain to their son where he is wrong. While snooping, they discovered that Jonah was not being honest and would use his family as an excuse not to go meet her. This causes Ashley to blame the Johnstons, and in the text, she called the family “too controlling.”

In their confessional, the parents refer to Jonah’s substance abuse and state that they did not know what he had consumed. They add that this was one of the factors that led them to go through his phone.

Amber says:

"Has this been an ongoing thing? Has Ashley known about this? What is going on between Ashley and Jonah?"

Trent says that Jonah had "painted a bad picture of them," which brought out negative comments towards them from Ashley’s side.

During the conversation, Trent confesses to Ashley that there had been instances where Jonah had lied to her about his work schedule and that he tried encouraging him to make the trip.

Previously on the show

Last week's episode of 7 Little Johnstons, titled Adventures in PR, Brice and Elizabeth sat down to talk about how things were going to be once they moved in. She told him that she keeps a “pretty clean house” and the two discussed their upcoming plans as well as their finances moving forward.

Liz is used to living with guys so she knows what to expect. In her confessional, she said:

"I have one brother who is very clean. I have one brother who is really messy."

7 Little Johnstons premieres weekly on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC. Stay tuned to see what happens next on the show.

