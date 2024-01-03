7 most luxurious men's belts of all time

Belts were originally designed as clothing accessories to ensure the firmness of trousers and shorts, but with the constant era changes in the fashion scene, belts are now recognized as more than just regular clothing apparel, becoming a symbol of class and elegance.

Over the years, a variety of brands have released a series of iconic belt designs for men that have become highly coveted among fashion enthusiasts. Some of these timeless creations include the Gucci leather, Cartier's wine leather, Versace's "Medusa," and a lineup of others that have not only been appreciated for their remarkable designs but have also created sensations as a result of the high price tag attached to each of them.

Best luxury belts of all time

1. The Tom Ford reversible logo

The Tom Ford reversible logo (Image via Tom Ford)

The design of this belt pays homage to the brand's rich heritage in releasing understated, but suave belts. It features smooth black leather fabric that oozes versatility, allowing for a seamless pairing with a wide range of outfits.

The brand's artisanal skills can be seen on the carefully embedded silvered steel buckle in a"T" design, that not only allows for customizable fit but also strikes an interesting contrast against the all-black color scheme.

The fashion-forward fashion accessory is priced at 920 US dollars on Nordstrom.

2. The Billionaire Couture "Brown"

The Billionaire Couture "Brown" (Image via Billionaire Couture)

From the crisp stitches to the versatile colourway of the brown hue, and the silver-coated branded buckle adorned with flower prints, this belt is undeniably one of the most coveted creations from the Billionaire couture brand.

This timeless piece is priced at 2,400 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Louis Vuitton leather

The Louis Vuitton leather (Image via Louis Vuitton)

This highly coveted fashionable piece features a durable leather material enveloped in a dark-brown hue, accented by gold prints of the brand's logo, and the silver-toned buckle that also sits at the front hall in the brand's popular "VL" logo.

This cool fashion item is priced at 2,600 US dollars on the brand's website.

4. Versace's "Medusa"

Just as the name implies, the design is inspired by one of Greece's most famous mythological characters, Medusa.

The Medusa boasts an authentic red leather fabric, coupled with an eye-catching golden applique of the Greek character, that promotes it's luxury appeal.

This Versace item is priced at 2,800 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The Cartier "wine" leather

The Cartier "wine" leather (Image via Cartier)

Cartier has always been a reference point in the world of high-end fashion, because of its trend-setting collections of luxury items.

This item embodies the brand's second-to-none level of craftsmanship with its bold design that features a wine-colored leather strap, highlighted with a bright gold-toned metallic buckle.

This Cartier creation is priced at 3,200 US dollars on the brand website.

6. Hermes Entriviere leather

The Hermes Entriviere leather (Image via Hermes)

It is impossible to have a list without the inclusion of the Hermes Entriviere. Although the Entriviere series comes in minimalistic design, they have always caught the fancy of men on the lookout for quality and elegance. The strap is made from premium black leather that can withstand a substantial amount of scratch, while the buckle is designed from durable stainless steel.

This well-crafted leather piece is priced at 6,000 US dollars on the brand's website.

7. The Gucci leather

The Gucci leather (Image via Gucci)

Gucci has always been at the forefront alongside other notable brands when it comes to the creation of sleek accessories. The brand boasts forward-thinking designs and use of premium materials, that can be seen on this elegant-looking item crafted from a quality black leather material.

Another remarkable feature is the shiny "GG" logo in a golden hue, designed from neatly cut diamonds. This Gucci leather is priced at 250,000 on the brand's website.

These luxury belts add a touch of sophistication and taste to men's ensembles.