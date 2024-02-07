Montblanc watches embody quiet luxury and long-lasting value. Recognized by its snowcap logo, the brand has been acknowledged as a prominent entity in the world of fashion thanks to its luxury leather products, pens, and watches.

Montblanc watches are designed using leather with touches of modern technology and traditional artisanry and feature durable metals in their chronograph series and automatic designs.

Also, this watchmaker's affluence has impacted pop culture, with celebrities like Garrett Hedlund, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, and a host of others photographed wearing some of their watches.

8 Best Montblanc watches of all time

Below is a carefully curated list of the eight best Montblanc watches of all time.

The automatic chronograph O oxygen watch

The Star Legacy full calendar watch

The traditional automatic date watch

The Boheme day and night watch

The Nicolas Rieussec chronograph

The iced CEA automatic date

The 1858 GMT watch

The Star Legacy Chronograph

1. The Automatic chronograph O oxygen watch

The Automatic chronograph O oxygen watch (Montblanc)

This Montblanc watch features silvered straps and a case, both crafted from stainless steel, that can withstand low oxygen level environments, such as high altitudes. The watch comes with a black-coated ceramic bezel, detailed by white letterings of the four cardinal points of the equator.

Also, the dial is grey in color and highlighted by white and black hues on the hands, and hour markers, while a bluish luminous display system shines in low light.

This timepiece is priced at $5,200 on the brand's website.

2. The Star Legacy full calendar watch

The Star Legacy full calendar watch (Image MontBlanc)

This vintage-inspired watch comes with an alligator leather strap in various colors. Highlights of silver white hue on the lug, case, and bezel, encapsulate the dial which, on a white background, uses Roman numerals for hour markers and leaf-shaped hands that give it a timeless and elegant look.

Also, the watch features a self-winding caliber movement system, with calendar features and a 42-day in-built power capacity and is water-resistant up to 50 meters, or 5 ATM.

This Montblanc watch is priced at $5,100 on the brand's website.

3. The Traditional Automatic watch

The Traditional Automatic watch (Image via MontBlanc)

From the automatic series, this timepiece comes in a bracelet design, built from silver-toned stainless metal, contrasted by the blue colors on the hour markers and hands of the dial.

The 1.5-inch case offers water resistance of about 30 meters while time-telling and date features are achieved through automatic caliber movement.

This watch is priced at $2,125 on the brand's website.

4. The Boheme day and night watch

The Boheme day and night watch (Image via MontBlanc)

This silver-colored watch features a case and straps constructed from stainless steel material, with a whitish dial plate featuring grey and bluish highlights on the hour markers, a moon-shaped motif, and hands, alongside the brand detailings embossed in a black hue.

Additionally, this timepiece features a disc incorporated to indicate the different periods of the day.

This Montblanc watch sells for $4,100 on the brand's website.

5. The Nicolas Rieussec chronograph

The Nicolas Rieussec chronograph (Image via MontBlanc)

This Nicolas Rieussec-inspired watch features blue-toned straps made from a textile material.

Black detailing is visible on the lugs, crown, bezel, and case enclosing the dial enveloped also in a black hue, alongside blue and grey accents on the three sub-dials. Also, the timepiece has a day-and-night indicating chronographic display system as well as a luminous feature that emits blue light in the dark.

This Montblanc sells for $8,900 on the brand's website.

6. The Iced Sea automatic watch

The Iced Sea automatic watch (Image via MontBlanc)

This Montblanc watch is dressed in a silvered stainless steel, coupled with a metallic clasp closure, that allows for a customizable fit. The bezel comes in a dichromatic colorway of green and white hues coated on the ceramic plate. Also, the green and white color scheme runs from the bezel to the dial, with the green serving as the base, while the white hue is embossed on the hands and hour markers.

The seconds, minute, and hour readings are propelled by the self-winding caliber movement.

This men-exclusive timepiece is priced at $3,415 on the brand's website.

7. The 1858 GMT

The 1858 GMT (Image via MontBlanc)

This Montblanc watch features black colored rubber straps, connected to the case, by silvered metallic lugs, while the bezel is built from aluminum steel, in a black hue, detailed by the numberings in white hue.

The dial is also available in a white and black colorway with the "GMT" detailing in a red hue. The watch comes with a 50-day power reserve capacity, as well as a 4-per-hour frequency rate, with an adjustable buckle closure.

The 1858 GMT watch is priced at $3,625 on the brand's website.

8. The Star Legacy Chronograph

The Star Legacy Chronograph (Image via Montblanc)

This chronograph features alligator leather straps, enveloped in a navy blue hue, contrasted against the silver-white hue of the case, crown, and bezel. More highlights of blue are seen on the dial, highlighted by the rose-gold hue of the hands, and hour markers, alongside the whitish detailings of the brand name, and sub-dials. Additionally, the watch features an automatic chronographic display system that offers precise time-reading.

This Montblanc watch sells for $4,700 on the brand's website.