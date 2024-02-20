8 highest earning re-released movies of all time

Re-released movies often earn as much or more at the box office than when they were first released. Studios, time and again, have been known to re-release films to gain a boost in their earnings.

As such, films that are considered classics, like The Wizard of Oz, have a higher rate of getting re-released. But often, a social media uproar can cause the studio to consider re-releasing films that might not have done as well when they were originally released. Another reason is to jog the audience's memory when a sequel or a prequel to a high-grossing movie is ready to premiere, much like Halloween.

8 films that earned good money after getting re-released

1) Halloween – $70 million

a still from Halloween (image via Compass Internation Pictures)

Directed by John Carpenter, this film made a bomb at the box office upon getting re-released. Originally released on October 25, 1978, the horror film follows Laurie Strode, who is hunted by Michael Myers, a man who was held captive in a mental institution for murdering his sister.

Carpenter's iconic 1978 horror movie was re-released last year as well, for the fifth year in a row, as per the Hollywood Reporter. A thoroughly scary film, this film was released again in anticipation of Halloween Ends and proved to be very successful at the box office.

2) Titanic 3D – $57 million

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic is a classic. A love story that ends in tragedy, this film was released in 3D in 2012 for audiences to enjoy the eternal love between Rose and Jack. It originally came out in 1998.

Re-released on Valentine's Day, this film did fairly well at the box office. As per the Richest, Titanic earned an additional $57 million in its second innings. One of the highest-grossing movies of all time, this James Cameron-directed classic is one of the all-time favorites of every cinema lover.

3) Avatar – $30 million

Another film by James Cameron, Avatar, is a modern-day classic. It was originally released in 2009.

This adventure fantasy film had the highest-grossing global release in history. Returning in 2022, 13 years after it was originally released, it swept fans off their feet before the release of its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. As per Variety, the re-release earned $30 million.

4) Dune: Part 1 - $30 million and counting

Dune: Part 1, which was released in 2021, is set to have its sequel, Dune: Part 2, in theaters very soon. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune has undoubtedly been one of the most successful films in recent times. This Timothee Chalamet-starred sci-fi film follows Paul Atreides and his journey to end the war on his planet.

This film was received very well critically and at the box office in 2021. With its sequel on the verge of release, this Denis Villeneuve film is earning pretty well again. As per Collider, Dune's re-release has earned $30 million globally.

5) Grease – $28 million

This John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John hit was re-released by Paramount in 1998 and became the highest-grossing musical ever. It was originally released on June 16, 1978. It has seen nearly $400 million in box office sales, making it a huge turnout for the one month that it was released. The plot of the film follows,

"Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?"

The film was also re-released once more in memory of Olivia Newton-John, who passed away due to breast cancer, and the proceeds were donated to cancer research.

6) Spider-Man: No Way Home – $7.6 million

This film brought in $1.75 million a day when it was released in 2021. The re-release also consisted of an 8-minute extended cut, which added more scenes to the film. The film follows Spider-Man as he attempts to save his reputation and the world with the help of Doctor Strange.

The MCU's most successful franchise, this film is as timeless as its protagonist.

7) Jaws – $3.2 million

A timeless thriller, Jaws caused quite a ripple when it was first released on December 26, 1975. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this summer blockbuster was re-released in IMAX and 3D theaters in 2022 for a more pronounced horror effect. The film follows a marine biologist, a local sheriff, and an old seafarer who try to bring down a killer shark on the prowl.

The film received critical acclaim as well as the audience's hearts which is evident in the box office takings. Jaws earned $3.3 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

8) The Wizard of Oz – $1.2 million

A fantastic Judy Garland stars in one of the highest-grossing films of all time. But in 1939, when it was released, it couldn't turn in a profit for MGM. The film follows Dorothy and her three friends, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion, who are on a quest to retrieve the Wicked Witch's broom, which will assist them in returning home after a tornado lands them in Oz.

The film earned $3 million at the box office when it was re-released in 1949. However, when it aired on television, it became a cult classic, a status it enjoys to this very day. As per the Richest, in 2019, the film earned $1.2 million in single day.

These films have shown that fans hold a lot of love for gems that are re-released and can be enjoyed all over again at movie theaters.

