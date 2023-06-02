8 times controversial K-pop outfits drew ire from fans: TWICE Jihyo's Native American costume, Stray Kids' Lee Know's MANIAC stage outfit, and more

While the industry has made some of the most unique and intriguing contributions to fashion, many controversial K-pop outfits have also inevitably resulted from the same. As fans eagerly look forward to the outfits and costumes that K-pop idols wear, be it for the airport or their stage performance, sometimes it garners attention for the wrong reasons from fans.

There have been one too many instances where stylists came under fire for the choice of clothes for their idols. Some issues include adorning idols with clothes that don't fit them well, outfits that are uncomfortable to dance with, or get-ups that seem inappropriate. Sometimes the controversial K-pop outfits become all the more controversial by raising political and cultural debates.

From wardrobe malfunctions to offensive clothing: 8 times idols garnered attention for their controversial K-pop outfits

1) LE SSERAFIM's debut stage outfit

On May 2, 2022, after the debut of LE SSERAFIM, the rookie K-pop girl group rolled out their debut stage at the Jangchung Arena. The idols performed their debut tracks FEARLESS and Blue Fame, which were specifically known for their powerful choreographies. However, many noticed that their short skirts and revealing outfits seemed inappropriate and didn't suit the choreography, making it sit first on the list of controversial K-pop outfits.

2) Stray Kids' Lee Know for his MANIAC performance

It's hard to ignore idols being given uncomfortable clothes from the list of controversial K-pop outfits, which makes Lee Know's outfit for his MANIAC stage performance one such example. The idol was adorned in a short silk shirt tucked under a belt. However, the shirt kept coming off of the belt due to the song's powerful choreography. Lee Know looked distressed by the same and couldn't dance to his fullest because of the uncomfortable outfit.

3) MOMOLAND's BAAM music video

One of the many controversial K-pop outfits that left offending certain cultures was MOMOLAND's choice of outfits for their BAAM music video. As the idols wore costumes from different cultures to represent the same, many people expressed that the clothes they wore seemed too stereotypical of the cultures, particularly that of the Egyptian and Mexican. Naturally, it left many people offended by the lack of proper representation.

4) STAYC' Sieun's oversized shoes

Simp4Beomgyu @_zahraaC Not the tape on Sieun’s shoes my girl deserves better Not the tape on Sieun’s shoes my girl deserves better😭💀 https://t.co/J7eMOF7BXP

Idols dressed in ill-fitting clothes are an obvious issue on the list of controversial K-pop idols. One such incident was when STAYC's Sieun was seen wearing heeled shoes that were too big for her. Fans were angered that the shoes were taped to the idol's feet to make it sit more stably, and the frustration only further grew as they witnessed her tripping a couple of times due to the large shoes.

5) BTS' Jimin's t-shirt mocking Japan's colonization of Korea

Bulb Head @head_bulb I'll be sad if Jimin, a member of BTC, was enjoying wearing this atomic-bomb-hooray T-shirt because there also were many victims of Korean with the US atomic bombing of Japan I'll be sad if Jimin, a member of BTC, was enjoying wearing this atomic-bomb-hooray T-shirt because there also were many victims of Korean with the US atomic bombing of Japan🐰 https://t.co/j5QMqCUo6B

Another incident on the list of controversial K-pop outfits that has fans debating on political issues was Jimin's t-shirt. The back of his t-shirt expressed pride in the independence that Korea gained after their colonization by Japan. However, the picture of an atomic bomb blast right beside it had fans debating over its political stance, which desensitized and mocked the war that took place between the two countries. The controversy also had BTS' removal from Japanese programs.

6) (G)I-DLE's Seyeon's pants for Y Magazine

Star Fashion @HongLe05636446

#SOYEON #interestingfashion #GIDLE #fashiontrends Soyeon and the (G)I-DLE members took a photo for Y Magazine in July. Soyeon became a topic of discussion on the online community for joining the underboob fashion trend and bottomless pants. what do you think about this pants? Soyeon and the (G)I-DLE members took a photo for Y Magazine in July. Soyeon became a topic of discussion on the online community for joining the underboob fashion trend and bottomless pants. what do you think about this pants?#SOYEON #interestingfashion #GIDLE #fashiontrends https://t.co/G2KhpgxCsb

While fashion gains a new edge when it comes to magazine photoshoots, the extremity of the same with Seyeon's pants made it sit among the list of controversial K-pop outfits. For the (G)I-DLE's shoot with Y Magazine, the idol was adorned with a pant that was cut at the crotch area, revealing the body suit she was wearing underneath. As it happens, the outfit was heavily criticized for its inappropriatness.

7) TWICE's Jihyo's Native American costume for Halloween

Jiyeoncé 👻 [HIATUS] @Mirageandend So people are gonna hate on T-ARA for dressing as Native American for an MV, Dreamcatcher for their name but not on Jihyo for making it a HALLOWEEN costume ? The double standard... So people are gonna hate on T-ARA for dressing as Native American for an MV, Dreamcatcher for their name but not on Jihyo for making it a HALLOWEEN costume ? The double standard... https://t.co/F7LrkirL9a

Another controversial K-pop outfits that raised concerns of cultural misrepresentation was when TWICE's Jihyo wore a stereotypical Native American outfit for the group's Halloween celebration. With the costume's cultural appropriation and the idol introducing herself as "Indian Jihyo," the idol garnered much negative attention for her offensive actions.

8) aespa's Giselle's wardrobe malfunction at KAMP LA 2022

i @_aescalade Giselle can be seen in the first few seconds running backstage to get her outfit fixed. Saw some more fancams capturing Gi constantly having to run off to avoid wardrobe malfunctions. Man does she always get the short end of a stick. Entirely upsetting.



Giselle can be seen in the first few seconds running backstage to get her outfit fixed. Saw some more fancams capturing Gi constantly having to run off to avoid wardrobe malfunctions. Man does she always get the short end of a stick. Entirely upsetting.https://t.co/ojUnM85IYB

The last on the list of controversial K-pop outfits also happens to a wardrobe malfunction faced by aespa's Giselle. For their concert performance at the music festival, KAMP LA 2022, the idol was dressed in short skirt and a tube top. However, many fancams captured her constantly going backstage to fix her outfit and her discomfort with dancing in those clothes.

As more and more controversial K-pop outfits surface on the internet, fans direct their frustration towards the idols' stylists, who need to be more cautious and observant to their artists' clothes.

