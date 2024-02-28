9 Best SHEIN dresses to add to your closet this spring season

SHEIN dresses are popular amongst fashionistas and for good reason. The global fashion retailer offers a wide array of stylish dresses that are befitting for the spring season and other seasons of the year.

The clothing brand is the go-to shop for budget-friendly and trendy pieces with touches of floral embellishments that reflect the vibrant season of spring.

Selecting the perfect dresses that are suitable for spring can be an odious task so this list compiles 9 best SHEIN dresses that will elevate your look during the season, from breezy silhouettes to curves hugging designs.

Best SHEIN dresses to add to your closet this spring season

1. SHEIN women’s puff sleeve cut-out waist

The SHEIN women’s puff sleeve cut-out waist (Image via SHEIN)

This dress is made from polyester and elastane materials and comes in black. The dress features a square neckline, cut-out waist sides, short puff sleeves, and a free silhouette. The mini-length flared gown has a high waist and belt tie at the back. The dress is sold for $15 on the SHEIN online store.

2. SHEIN one-shoulder split dress

The SHEIN one-shoulder split dress (Image via SHEIN)

This dress is made from a slight stretch knitted fabric and comes in a khaki nude color. The maxi-length dress features an asymmetrical neckline, cut out at the waist, and a ring-opening on one side. The dress has no sleeves and comes with a long slit from the hit to the hem. The slim-fit dress comes with only one shoulder and flatters the body. It is sold for $20 on the SHEIN online store.

3. SHEIN striped bodycon dress

The SHEIN striped bodycon dress (Image via SHEIN)

Made from knitted fabrics, this dress comes in black and white stripes that form an optical illusion. The SHEIN dress features a tube and strapless neckline, a low back design, and no sleeves. The maxi-length dress comes in a figure-hugging silhouette and is sold for $10 on the SHEIN online store.

4. SHEIN one shoulder tassel trim dress

The SHEIN one shoulder tassel trim dress (Image via SHEIN)

Made from polyester material, this dress comes in neon green and features an asymmetrical neckline and hemline, one shoulder, and no sleeves. The mini-length SHEIN dress has a hemline adorned with tassel trims and has a Boho styling. The dress is sold for $14 on the SHEIN online store.

5. SHEIN classic polka dot print belted dress

The SHEIN classic polka dot print belted dress (Image via SHEIN)

This dress is perfect for the spring season with its playful white and red polka dot print. Crafted from polyester and elastane materials, the SHEIN dress comes in a white and red color and features a free silhouette, a high-belted waist, a round neck, and short sleeves. The midi-length dress has a regular fit and is sold for $12 on the SHEIN online store.

6. SHEIN Frenchy striped print button front dress

The SHEIN Frenchy striped print button-front dress (Image via SHEIN)

This dress comes in a black and white striped pattern. Crafted from non-stretch woven polyester material, this mini dress features a v-neckline with a front button closure and flounce cap sleeve. The A-line SHEIN dress comes with a high waistline and flared skirt. It is sold with a 30% off deal for $8.40 instead of the usual $12 on the SHEIN online store.

7. SHEIN Frenchy solid lace A-line dress

The SHEIN Frenchy solid lace A-line dress (Image via SHEIN)

This SHEIN dress is made from non-stretch lacy white material. The mini-length dress features a low v-neckline, no sleeves, a high waist, and a flared mini-skirt. The gown is backless and has a tie knot and zipper closure at the back. The lacy dress is sold for $22 on the SHEIN online store.

8. SHEIN floral print Cami dress

The SHEIN floral print Cami dress (Image via SHEIN)

Made from polyester material, the non-stretch orange SHEIN dress is embellished with floral patterns. The mini-length dress features spaghetti straps, Boho styling, and a regular fit. The gown has a low back and a natural waistline with a knee-high slit. It is sold for $9 on the SHEIN online store.

9. SHEIN tie die floral print knot dress

The SHEIN tie die floral print knot dress (Image via SHEIN)

This SHEIN dress is made from a slightly stretch cotton material and comes in a multicolor flowery print of green and navy blue. The tie-dye dress features a notched neckline with a tie front, short sleeves, and a high split at the back. The maxi-length dress has a wide cut-out at the front and a body con silhouette. It is sold for $22 on the SHEIN online store.

These SHEIN dresses are great additions to your Spring wardrobe. Shop them in the brand's online store.