9 most expensive Sacai sneakers of all time 

Sacai is a Japanese fashion label founded in 1999 by fashion enthusiast Chitose Abe. Her design aesthetics for sneakers are greatly influenced by her previous experience working as a pattern cutter.

The brand has gained recognition in the fashion scene due to its fusion of contrasting elements and innovative, constructive design. It is known for blending traditional and contemporary elements and incorporating multiple textures, fabrics, and patterns within a single garment.

Over the years, Sacai has grown globally and collaborated with renowned brands. One of such brands is Nike. Their first collaboration dates back to 2015, and their partnership gained worldwide recognition. Their collaboration has continued to evolve, and their productions have become highly sought-after.

These 9 sneakers produced by Nike and Sacai became one of the most expensive sneakers in the streetwear scene.

Most expensive Sacai sneakers of all time

1. Vaporwave Jean Paul Gaultier Sesame Blue

Vaporwave Jean Paul Gaultier Sesame Blue (Image via StockX )

This footwear is a collaboration between Nike, Sacai, and Jean Paul Gaultier. This shoe features an upper with a layered construction that extends to the laces, outsole, and mudguard, creating a textured and visually dynamic design. The heels and tongues have co-branded details that showcase the joint effort, while the insole has an inscription from Jean Paul Gaultier.

This masterpiece sells for $295 on StockX.

2. Nike LD Waffle Sacai White Nylon

White Nylon (Image via StockX)

These sneakers were unveiled on the Paris Fashion Week Runway during Spring/Summer 2020. It was a fresh interpretation of the collaboration's silhouette. The kicks feature a white nylon upper with grey suede add-ons. It comes with a white doubled sole, tongue, and swoosh.

These shoes are available on StockX for $300.

3. Villian Red Neptune Green sneakers

Villian Red Neptune Green sneakers (Image via StockX)

After the release of Nike Vaporwaffle Sacai Tour Yellow, the duo unveiled a new colorway in the collection with Red Neptune Green sneakers. It was crafted from leather and mesh. It comes with an upper that showcases burgundy and green suede overlays.

This pair is available on StockX for $455.

4. Sport Fuchsia Game Royal

Sport Fuchsia Game Royal (Image via StockX)

Following the release of the Nike LD Waffle, the Japanese brand introduced an even more abstract design in the fall of 2020. Vaporwaffle Royal Fuschia retains some of the features of the original waffle sole but gives it a unique twist- a thicker, stacked midsole that can be seen from the heel.

This amazing pair is available on StockX for $486.

5. Tan Navy sneakers

Tan Navy sneakers (Image via StockX)

This masterpiece was crafted from an exquisite Sesame textile upper decorated with Sesame suede and leather overlays. This sneaker expresses Sacai's stylish fusion of textiles. It has a sleek black waffle outsole.

Released in April 2021, this pair is sold for $535 on StockX.

6. Nike LD Waffle Sacai Pine Green sneakers

Pine Green Delsol sneakers (Image via StockX)

Both brands reinvented their classic silhouette after their debut at the Fall/Winter Fashion Week. These sneakers have a pine green upper with bright magenta highlights. It is overlapped by del sol and clay orange Nike "Swoosh." It also features a white midsole and black outsole.

These sneakers sell at $535 on StockX.

7. Nike LD Waffle Sacai Blue Multi sneakers

Blue Multi sneakers (Image via eBay)

These LD Waffle Blue Multi sneakers are both fashionable and sturdy. They feature bright red uppers with bold blue highlights and two Nike "Swoosh" logos in yellow and silver. They also come with bright white midsoles and black soles.

These sneakers are sold for $548 on eBay.

8. Black Anthracite sneakers

Black Anthracite sneakers (Image via StockX)

These two brands came together to redefine a classic silhouette. These LD Waffle Black sneaker features a black upper with anthracite details. It has an exquisite black outsole, a white midsole, and an overlapped white and gun smoke Nike "Swoosh."

The sneakers are sold on StockX for $579.

9. Nike Vaporwaffle Sacai Black White sneakers

Black White sneakers (Image via StockX)

These sneakers take a page from the iconic Swoosh design but with a more modern twist. It features a thicker and stacked midsole that can be seen from the heel. The upper is replaced with black suede and mesh instead of the traditional leather. The brand's mark is evident from the layered motif, featuring an additional white Swoosh and tongue.

This pair of kicks can be gotten from StockX for $750.

These sneakers represent fine craftsmanship and good quality.