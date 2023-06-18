90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 3, titled Overboard, will air on TLC this Sunday, June 18 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be uploaded on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the show on Fubo TV, Sling, and Hulu Live.

The episode will feature a very big revelation for Tyray, who is still hoping that his girlfriend Carmella is real and the producer misunderstood the catfishing situation. He will, however, be shocked to see Carmella on an escort website and can be seen walking away in the trailer. However, much to the surprise of viewers, he will still try to meet the person who catfished him because of their deep connection.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 3?

TLC's description of the epsiode reads,

"Razvan has a surprise for Amanda; despite their different pasts, Meisha and Nicola believe God has brought them together; Gino and Jasmine's first night ends in tears; Tyray looks for answers; Riley begins his journey to Vietnam."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Violet will hope that Riley proves that he does not have trust issues before coming to Vietnam. She does not know that her partner has hired a private investigator for her. In a promo, Violet's friends joke about the couple's 180 break-ups, while Riley's sister tells him to leave Violet if he has to hire a PI even before meeting her.

Gino will finally arrive at Jasmine's place, for which he is paying $3000 a month, but to the latter's disappointment, Gino will head straight to bed to sleep. Jasmine complains that they never have s*x, even when they are meeting after months. Meanwhile, Amanda and Razvan will share some personal details about their relationship as the latter gets concerned that Amanda has only slept with her ex-husband Jason, who passed away in 2022.

Fans will finally meet Meisha, who tells the viewers about her spiritual awakening 10 years ago when she was a "party girl" as well as her divorce at a young age. She says in a promo that she saw two huge people suspended from her window, like from the sky, and she felt that she was dying of heart attack.

Praying at the moment saved her life, and since then, she has been a part of the Roman Catholic church. Meisha also says that she used to date the se*iest handsome men while Nicole has not even ki*sed a girl in the past 16 years.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 2

TLC's description of episode 2 reads,

"Amanda and Razvan spend their first night together; Tyray isn't ready to give up on Carmella; after discovering questionable texts, Riley grows more suspicious of Violet; Gino and Jasmine reunite; David begins his journey to meet Sheila."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Riley was shocked to learn that Violet had been sending angry texts to his father after their break-up. She had not even told Riley about the same, so he decided to hire a private investigator to clear his doubts.

Tyray finally told his siblings about his "online girlfriend" Carmella and how he was catfished. They supported him in the situation and tried to calm him down. Meanwhile, Sheila's family was hopeful that David could help them with their house's broken roof when he arrived in the Philippines.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

