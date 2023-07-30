90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot 

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 9, titled The Big Chill, will air on TLC this Sunday, July 30 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long-episode will be uploaded to TLC Go and Discovery + one day after the television premiere. The popular show features several partners visiting different countries from America to see if their relationship with someone, who is a resident of that country, can last and whether they can overcome their relationship issues.

The upcoming episode will be very heartbreaking for Sheila as she possibly cries over the death of a parent. David says in a promo that when they woke up, something "tragic" happened in his partner's family, and Sheila can be seen crying over a closed casket. This might not be good for the couple's relationship as David was just introduced to Sheila's family the previous night.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 9 may see an unexpected death

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reads,

"David and Sheila face an unexpected tragedy. Gino and Jasmine try to get back on track. Cleo worries her autism will affect her relationship. Riley and Violet refuse to speak. Dempsey learns something shocking about Statler."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine and Gino try to enjoy some time together as per the therapist's advice and go to an amusement park. However, they soon get into another argument as Jasmine asks Gino to hire an immigration lawyer for the K1 visa and buy her a ring immediately.

Follwing this, Gino storms away as he does not want to spend any more money on Jasmine. The latter starts to cry at the shop, saying that she is tired of the relationship.

Cleo, meanwhile, is surprised when Christian says that he does not want to have s*x with her immediately until they know each other better. He says that he is attracted to her but wants to give it some time. Cleo knows that Christian is usually very flirty, so she does not buy this explanation.

Elsewhere, Violet and Riley refuse to talk to each other and block each other's numbers. Violet says that Riley did not protect him when his friend was questioning her intentions. Statler and Dempsey talk about their past and whether they slept with someone else when they were in different countries. One of Statler's confessions might change things for the couple.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 episode 8?

TLC's description of the episode, titled Misunderstood, reads,

"Gino and Jasmine seek professional help. Amanda is shocked that Razvan wants kids. Statler and Dempsey spend the night together. Sheila feels threatened by David's interpreter. Violet walks out on Riley. Meisha worries she's been wrong about Nicola."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, David met Sheila's family for the first time and was shocked to see her tattered house. He hired a young interpretator to communicate with her family, but they refused to do so. Gino and Jasmine went to therapy, where the therapist advised them to make good memories.

Meisha was upset that Nicola did not know anything about her emotions and even refused to let her meet his family. Amanda and Razvan discovered that they had different visions for future as the former did not want to have any more kids, unlike Razvan.

TLC airs new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days every Sunday at 8 pm ET.