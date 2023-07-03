90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 finale release date, air time and plot

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 finale, i.e. episode 12, titled Night Swimming, will air on TLC this Monday, July 3, at 8 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode will be released on TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The final episode of the season will be very dramatic and might showcase not one but two break-ups. April and Valentine will finally talk to each other about their monetary issues, while Jordan confronts Everton about sending money to his ex-girlfriend.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 3 episode 12?

TLC's description of the finale episode reads as follows:

"April and Valentine decide the fate of their relationship. Jordan says goodbye to Everton and leaves Jamaica. After disagreeing on parenting styles, Jessica and Juan find out the gender of their baby. Scott reaches out to Lidia for a second chance."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, April and Valentine will discuss the future of their relationship as the latter feels that April does not value him and considers herself superior for having money. Valentine also gets offended when April brings up how much she spent on coming to Dominican Republic.

The two might decide to end their relationship in the episode as Valentine has already offered to pay April back all of the money she sent him.

Jessica and Juan will feud over their different parenting styles, as the latter has already seen Jessica spoiling her two sons. They will also find out the biological sex of their first kid together, before Juan leaves for his trip. He will not be returning until after the baby's delivery.

They are hoping for a baby girl but as 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans know, the couple's baby boy, named David Vincent Daza Londoño, was born on May 26.

Meanwhile, Scott finally meets Lidia to tell her the truth, which is that his ex has once again left him after being overwhelmed by his demand for a serious relationship. Earlier, things ended terribly between Lidia and Scott as he blindsided her with a break-up and gave the excuse that he did not even understand her language.

In the promo, he is heard saying, "Truth will set you free," implying that he might try to win Lidia back. It is unknown if Nicole will join her mother in the conversation.

Jordan will finally break up with Everton for cheating on her, not even planning to marry her, and for sending money to his ex-girlfriend.

Jordan had helped Everton financially during Covid, so that he could support his family, but he decided to send some of the money to her ex. Now, on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Jordan will decide to leave him but continue to do business together, as they have an apartment property together and she has no idea about how to construct a building.

Jordan mentions that now she is ready to give her attention to other deserving men. Everton, however, says that he is not ready to give up on his relationship and will continue to fight for Jordan, who will be returning to America as a single woman. She also does not accept his apology in the car, implying that they will not get back together, but will continue to work on a professional basis.

TLC has not confirmed when 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise will return for its fourth season.

