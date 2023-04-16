90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 11 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 11, titled The Tongue Has No Bone, but It Cuts Deep, will air on TLC on Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will be uploaded to TLC GO and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere.

The episode is expected to be very dramatic as Daniele and Yohan will get into another argument over the former's ex. Daniele will plan a surprise birthday party for her husband, but they will soon get into a big fight as Daniele wants to see her ex-boyfriend around the same day as Yohan's birthday. Daniele cries in a promo, saying,

"All my life is for you, my whole life is for you."

Yohan, who does not want to listen to her, tells her that she has some "explaining" to do.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 11 will see a couple fight over communication issues

TLC's description of the upcoming episode of the show reads,

"Jen confronts Rishi about his flirty DMs; Kris and Jeymi battle over love and finances; Gabe's plans to marry Isabel are put on hold; Oussama takes Debbie to his hometown; Yohan's surprise birthday doesn't go as planned."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi will confront Kris on a video call about not contacting her in the past couple of months. Kris left Colombia just days after marrying Jeymi under the pretext that she had some problems at the bank and had to get treated for her medical issues.

At the time, Kris told Jeymi that she would return within two weeks, but as seen in the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way promo, she has only talked to her wife three times on calls over the duration of three months. In the promo, Kris gives the excuse that she was busy working odd jobs as Jeymi has slowed down her own job hunt, which means that she has to send money to her wife.

Jeymi does not listen to this and instead yells,

"I don't care (about) money. I need support from my wife. You called me three times."

Meanwhile, Debbie, who was very nervous about meeting Oussama's parents due to their age gap of 43 years, will be pleased to know that her partner's parents have accepted their relationship. She will also be happy after learning that she is atleast younger than Oussama's father and that her dream of marrying Oussama is turning into reality.

On the other hand, Jen's friends will confront Rishi about his DMs and ask him why he sent a shirtless picture to one of the girls. Rishi defends himself in a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way promo by saying that he thought that the girls were just pulling his leg, but when he realized that the conversation was taking a wrong turn, he decided to block the account. He also shows Jen's friends some other message requests from girls, to which he has not responded.

Gabe and Isabel will be seen meeting with a lawyer to discuss their upcoming wedding. The happy couple will soon realize that things are not as smooth as they were hoping because Gabe's birth certificate mentions that his gender is "female." He also informs the lawyer that all the "evidence" of his transitioning is lost, which might further complicate things in their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes