90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 5 release date, time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 5, titled Lies Have Got No Legs, will air on TLC on Sunday, March 5 at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the two-hour-long episode on the network's website and Discovery Plus, where it will be uploaded a day after the television premiere.

The episode will showcase Daniele and Yohan having a serious argument about their relationship after the latter is caught in a lie. Yohan will deny the accusation that he was talking to another girl, while Daniele will feel that her husband is not taking ownership of his actions.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 5?

TLC's description of the upcoming episode reveals some of the conflicts brewing among the cast,

"Nicole regrets meeting Mahmoud's friends; Gabe has business blues; Debbie heads to Morocco despite warnings from her kids; Jeymi worries when Kris wants a weapon; Rishi's friend drops a truth bomb on Jen; Daniele and Yohan clash."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie will move to Morocco to be with her partner Oussama, despite her son's reluctance. He will be seen confessing to Debbie, who is 67-years-old, that he was scared that something bad would happen. Viewers will also meet Debbie's younger boyfriend Oussama, who is just 24. Reflecting on their age gap, Oussama shared,

"But age is just a number and the soul never grows old."

Meanwhile, Jeymi and Kris will go weapon shopping as the latter will confess that she has always carried some sort of weapon. In a promo, Jeymi shared that she feels Kris is a "psychopath" and that she is trying to find the perfect "knives and guns."

On the other hand, Jen will meet Rishi's family under the false pretense that she has just moved to Jaipur and not as his fiancé. Rishi's parents will find it weird that Jen wanted to meet them, who kept asking questions about finding prospective brides for Rishi.

However, one of Rishi's friends will warn Jen that his family will get him married in an arranged setting, which makes the latter realize that lying to Rishi's family is not a good idea in this situation.

Nicole will meet Mahmoud's friends from Egypt but will feel nervous during the entire meeting. Mahmoud will try to encourage her to say something but will fail to get her out of the shell. Nicole will be seen getting worried that she will say something offensive, fearing that she will isolate herself in Egypt. She will also have a breakdown in the bathroom after feeling homesick.

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 4

TLC's description of the episode reads,

"Kris' health problems worry Jeymi; Debbie pursues a prenup; Gabe and Isabel fear telling her family he's transgender; Jen's mistrust of Rishi grows; the culture clash continues between Nicole and Mahmoud."

Last week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jeymi told Kris that she was allergic to mint and was going to undergo a serious neck surgery, after which her skull would be supported by rods for a year. Nicole met Mahmoud's family members and got worried that all of her problems were just as she first left Egypt.

Rishi made Jen stay in a hidden apartment without any basic features. Jen also asked Rishi if he had slept with anyone while they were in a relationship, but the latter denied it.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes