90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 9, titled A Beautiful Thing Is Never Perfect, will air on TLC on Sunday, April 2, at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will also be uploaded to the network's website and Discovery plus one day after the television premiere.

The upcoming episode will feature Kris and Jeymi's wedding ceremony as the couple gets married within days of meeting each other in-person. In a promo, Kris can be seen wearing a long white dress, waiting for her bride's arrival. Kris reveals that everyone warned them about rushing their wedding, but she believes that they have something "wonderful to hold on to."

Kris will leave for the US just one day after their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 9 will see some couples fail to overcome their issues

TLC's description of the reality show's upcoming episode reads,

"Gabe fears fallout after coming out to Isabel's parents; Yohan fumes over news about Daniele's ex; Rishi's risque pic leaves Jen reeling; Mahmoud's brother throws him a relationship lifeline; Kris and Jeymi tie the knot."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers will see Isabel's parents being shocked after Gabe announces that he is transgender. Isabel's father says in a promo that they never "expected" this. They will ask Gabe more questions about his transition before deciding if they accept him as Isabel's husband or not. Isabel has not revealed her next steps if her parents refuse to acknowledge Gabe as their son-in-law.

Meanwhile, Daniele will tell her husband Yohan that her ex is flying to the Dominican Republic, which shocks him as he does not want to see him. Jen, who is making plans to return to India, will be heartbroken after her friend tells her that Rishi had sent her a shirtless picture. Rishi, on the other hand, can be seen dancing and talking to another girl in a preview of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The incident will confuse Jen about her future choices as Rishi had reassured her that he did not talk to any women while they were living apart for two years. As seen in the trailer, Jen will travel back to India and will confront him about his messages.

Elsewhere, Nicole and Mahmoud will try to overcome their marital issues but will fail to do so. In an exclusive video, Mahmoud tells her that “certain things need to change” so that things can work in this relationship. Nicole, on the other hand, will blame him for their marital problems and say that she wants to wear shorter clothes and wants to “have a little bit of freedom.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star responds that Nicole has more freedom than any wife that he could have but,

"You never care about who I am."

Nicole then tells him that she has done everything to make him happy and now wants to leave Egypt. She reveals that things have been unresolved for three years and now she is “done.” Mahmoud also agrees to let her go as he does not want to live in such a marriage.

This is Nicole's second chance at her wedding with Mahmoud. She has also changed her religion for her husband, and it is unclear if she will leave Islam after returning to the US.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

