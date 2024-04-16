90 Day: The Single Life season 4 - Mike serves Natalie with divorce papers during the Tell-All special

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 15, 2024. During the reunion special, called the Tell-All special, the cast continued their conversation with Shaun Robinson as they discussed the events of the latest season.

One of the major aspects of the latest episode was Mike making an appearance to serve Natalie with divorce papers. Mike asked Debra Johnson, aka Mama Debbie, whether she had the papers, and the cast member briefly walked off stage to fetch an envelope. Natalie then asked Mike if he came to divorce her, which shocked several cast members.

Upon being served, Natalie wanted to immediately sign the papers. The other cast members advised her to wait, and Mike pointed out that she had 90 days to respond.

When Shaun asked why Debbie delivered the papers to Natalie, Mike explained that he needed someone to serve her.

Debbie Aguero defends Natalie in 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All part 4

In the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All part 4, Debbie Aguero, or Miss Debbie, consoled Natalie after the latter got served divorce papers while filming the reunion special. Miss Debbie told Mike that serving Natalie on television was a "Judas" move.

She further told Natalie that she was taking back control of her life and that everything was going to be okay, adding that she should not sign the document until she got some professional advice.

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member told Miss Debbie that Mike brought Natalie's mother to America and asked him whether the divorce would affect her mother. Miss Debbie also continued to slam Mike, saying:

"This was extremely cruel. You could have done this privately."

Veronica defended Mike and said that it was probably better that the papers came from Mama Debbie instead of a stranger.

Miss Debbie then stated that she meant it was cruel of Mike to wait until the reunion to serve her, especially considering how traumatized the 90 Day: The Single Life cast member already was because of Josh:

"It's funny to you but look at her. You know, she's really shook up. Who cares, she's not in any shape to sign anything."

Tim told Miss Debbie that Natalie previously refused to sign divorce papers and Mike defended himself by saying that it wasn't cruel for him to want to divorce someone who walked out on him.

Miss Debbie insisted that Mike shouldn't have done it on national television, and the latter retaliated by stating that the 90 Day: The Single Life couple got married on "national television," apparently implying that doing the same for a divorce was also fine.

Miss Debbie told him that marriage was a happy event and asked Mike whether Natalie looked happy to him. Around this time, Debra Johnson, aka Mama Debbie, stepped in and defended Mike, which led to a clash between the Debbies.

Mama Debbie asked Miss Debbie not to attack Mike and told her it was none of her business. In return, Miss Debbie called Mike a "Judas." Mama Debbie told the 90 Day: The Single Life cast member that if she hadn't done it, someone else on the set would have, and in response, Miss Debbie said she should have asked someone else to do it.

Mama Debbie retaliated by stating that her handing Natalie the papers was better than some stranger who didn't care about her.

Miss Debbie told Mama Debbie that "it was cruelty." The former also attacked those who call Natalie their friend and mocked Debra Johnson for her "Mama Debbie" nickname. She pointed out that serving her papers wasn't very "motherly" of her.

Episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 are available to stream on TLC.

