90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All pt 4: Chantel spills the tea about Jamal and Luisa

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 aired part 4 of the tell-all session this week on Monday, April 8, 2024. During the episode, several revelations were made, including one that took place backstage. While the cast members were discussing Veronica and Jamal's relationship during one of the breaks, Chantel revealed some information.

Chantel asked the cast if they thought Jamal and Veronica should meet up after filming, noting that she had seen Jamal with Luisa at a restaurant the night before and they appeared very close.

"I'm going to tell you something but please don't go back and say you heard it from me. It's probably nothing but I saw Luisa and I saw Jamal, out at the restaurant at the hotel. So I just wonder if there might be something there."

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 will return next week with a final part of the Tell-All episode.

90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast discuss Veronica and Jamal's relationship

In 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 Tell-All part 4, the cast discussed Veronica and Jamal's relationship backstage. While walking towards them, Veronica spoke with Jamal, and they appeared to get along well.

Jamal told her that filming the episode was a "release" and apologized for how he spoke to her. He noted that while he didn't know what the future had in store for them as a couple, Jamal hoped he could be there for Veronica.

After the conversation with Jamal, Veronica sat down with the other cast members and told them they should all go out and that Jamal would also accompany them. The cast asked her whether it was a good idea for her to meet up with Jamal. The 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member noted that while she knew it was a bad idea, she was going to do it regardless.

When Veronica excused herself to go to the bathroom, the cast members continued discussing the couple's relationship. They noted that Veronica really liked him, and Tim revealed that she had liked several of his pictures on Instagram. Natalie wondered why they kept coming back to one another, and John attributed it to physical intimacy.

Chantel pointed out the closeness between Luisa and Jamal, following which the camera panned to the two cast members walking into the latter's dressing room. Luisa asked Jamal whether it was inappropriate that she said Tim was gay, and Jamal pointed out that someone had to.

Although there was no video of the two of them talking while in Jamal's dressing room, their mics were still on. Jamal told Luisa that they made a good team. Luisa told the 90 Day: The Single Life season 4 cast member that he was "good support" and she was happy that he was with her.

Jamal asked Luisa if she had a good time the previous night, and she said she thinks she did since she couldn't remember it properly. The female reality star said that she felt bad for Tim, but Jamal told her that Tim got what he deserved.

"I mean honestly, we dated them. Now we could date. And walk off into the sunset," Jamal said.

Luisa told Jamal that, although she didn't remember the entire night, she remembered bits and pieces. Jamal told her that they "did that" a few times.

Meanwhile, the cast continued discussing Jamal and Luisa, with Debbie saying that she "caught vibes" between the two. John added that everyone knew they spent the night together. When Chantel pointed out that they could have been discussing their respective relationships with Veronica and Tim, Natalie joked about them accidentally waking up in the same bed.

