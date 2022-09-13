Adam Sandler Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American actor and comedian Adam Sandler has announced a Fall tour scheduled for this October. The 15-day tour will kick off on October 21 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will conclude on November 14 in Savannah, Georgia.

Sandler will also make stops in Boston, Atlantic City, and Tampa, among other cities. The singer last hit the road in 2019 after his Netflix special 100% Fresh. Sandler is yet to announce who will support him on tour.

Tickets for Adam Sandler’s show will be available starting September 16 at 10 am via Ticketmaster. There will be a presale on September 15 with the code venue. Check out the presale and ticket prices for Adam Sandler’s shows below.

Adam Sandler Tour 2022 presale and ticket prices

Presale tickets for Adam Sandler’s shows will be available from September 15. The Atlantic City show presale will go live on October 28, while the Estero, Florida show will be available on November 7.

Various presale ticket options will be available for attendees, including the Live Nation Presale, Aisle Seat Presale, Hard Rock Presale, and Official Platinum Presale. These presales will be available for MGM Music Hall in Fenway, Boston, on October 23, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Atlantic City, NJ, and more.

Also available will be Venue Presale, Radio Presale, Promoter Presale, and Refunded Buyers Presale tickets. These presales will be available for the November 7 Hertz Arena, Estero, FL show.

The Venue Presale for the SNHU Arena, Manchester, NH show will begin on September 15 at 10 am EDT and end at 10 pm EDT.

The TS Rewards presale will begin on September 15 at 9 AM EDT for the show at Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center, Verona, NY.

The Ticketmaster sale is yet to go live with the ticket price. However, third-party ticket websites like Seatgeek, Vivid Seats and AXS also sell tickets for the Adam Sandler tour. Seat Geek prices range between $131 and go up to $641. The ticket prices on Vivid Seats are priced between $133 and $1765. Tickets on AXS.com will be available from September 16 and are priced between $39.50 and $195.

Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates

October 21 — Allentown, PA at PPL Center

October 22 — Manchester, NH at SNHU Arena

October 23 — Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 25 — Verona, NY at Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

October 27 — Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

October 28 — Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

October 29 — Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

November 06 — Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

November 07 — Estero, FL at Hertz Arena

November 09 — Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live

November 10 — St. Augustine, FL at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 11 — Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 12 — Duluth, GA at Gas South Arena

November 13 — Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena

November 14 — Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena Savannah

More about Adam Sandler’s recent work

Adam Sandler is a popular comedian and actor. He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 1990 and 1995, after which he starred in various Hollywood movies. Sandler had an estimated net worth of $420 million in 2021 and signed a three-movie deal with Netflix worth over $350 million. His most recent work included performances in Uncut Gems (2019), Hubie Halloween (2020), and Hustle (2022).

Uncut Gems was a crime thriller drama released in 2019, directed by the Safdie brothers. The film and Sandler's acting received critical acclaim. Sandler earned the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

In January 2020, Sandler signed a four-movie deal with Netflix and Happy Madison Productions. He starred in and wrote the 2020 Netflix film Hubie Halloween. Sandler also produced and starred in the 2022 sports drama film Hustle, which received critical acclaim.

