'Addicted to Marriage' full cast list: Meet Monette, Shae, and others from TLC series

TLC brings a new show, Addicted to Marriage, that revolves around four women and their fondness toward saying 'I do.' The concept of this series is unique as it encourages them to find their happily ever after.

Addicted to Marriage features women who have been married more than once, even eleven times. They have collectively been married 20 times.

The synopsis of Addicted to Marriage reads:

“The women know they trust quickly and love hard, but the relationship highs are often met with intense drama and scrutiny by the men they love. Will their willingness for a happy ending with Prince Charming push the men in their life away, or will they finally have the happily ever after they have been longing for?”

Meet the cast of ‘Addicted to Marriage’

1) Shae

Addicted to Marriage will star Shae, who describes herself as a wig mannequin and beauty vlogger on her Instagram profile. The 30-year-old hails from California and has been engaged four times. She has been married twice and is hoping the third time will be the charm.

Shae is dating Joe, with whom she desperately wants to walk down the aisle. But she feels her past will ruin her chances with Joe, as she has not told him about her former marriages. Plus, Shae asks Joe to sign a contract if he wants to stay in the relationship.

2) Amy

In Addicted to Marriage, Amy from Idaho lives with her long-time beau Geno and their child. After years of dating each other, Geno proposes to Amy, and the duo is happy until she spills the beans.

Amy hadn’t told Geno about her previous four marriages, and now she thinks the revelation will push her boyfriend away in the opposite direction.

3) Kecia

Kecia Clarke, a hot-shot attorney from New Jersey, has been married thrice. In Addicted to Marriage, she will be seen convincing her fiancé Ernst to have a lavish and spectacular wedding.

While Ernst is not totally on board with the idea of spending a lot of money on a wedding, Kecia Clarke is adamant that she wants it to be unforgettable, even if it’s her fourth wedding.

4) Monette

Monette is the one with eleven marriages, and she is still adamant about bringing a 12th husband home. The Utah resident is cooking up ways to convince her boyfriend John to get married, even after her friends and family are against the idea. In fact, John is having second thoughts about adding his name to Monette’s husband’s list.

Speaking about her mom’s love for marriage, Monette’s daughter said in the trailer:

“My mom has been married 11 times. It would be, like, there was an issue with one of my stepdads, and I'm like, 'You don't need to leave him for that reason, like, you just don’t.’”

About TLC’s ‘Addicted to Marriage’

The network is known for introducing innovative shows, and Addicted to Marriage is one such reality series. The trailer indicates that the TLC drama series is going to be filled with drama and entertainment.

The four ladies will be seen sharing their experiences of their former marriages and why they want their current partners to say 'yes' to them. It will also deal with issues of insecurity, commitment, and trust.

Addicted to Marriage is all set to premiere Tuesday, November 16 at 10.00 pm (ET) on TLC.

