Adele NYE Las Vegas Residency Shows: Tickets, price, where to buy, dates and more

Adele has announced two new shows as part of her Las Vegas residency. The shows will take place on December 30 and 31 at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars' palace. The announcement comes a day after Adele kickstarted her Las Vegas residency, which will go on until March 2023.

In a statement on Instagram, Adele wrote:

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Earlier this year in August, the multi-Grammy award winning singer announced a set of rescheduled residency shows for the popular Vegas venue, billing them as Weekends with Adele, in support of her album, 30.

Adele NYE Las Vegas Residency tickets and presale

The presale for Adele’s newly added shows will begin at 10 am PT on November 23 via Ticketmater’s Verified Fan program, and registration for the same can be done from November 21 on the platform. Invitations for the residency presale will be sent on the evening of November 22. Only registered fans that receive a unique code will get the chance to purchase tickets on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ticketmaster noted that due to the limited number of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.

The price for the newly added shows is yet to be revealed. However, tickets for the Someone Like You singer’s recent concerts available via third party websites are priced from $650 onwards.

Adele Las Vegas residency rescheduled dates

Friday - November 25, 2022

Saturday - November 26, 2022

Friday - December 2, 2022

Saturday - December 3, 2022

Friday - December 9, 2022

Saturday - December 10, 2022

Friday - December 16, 2022

Saturday - December 17, 2022

Friday - December 23, 2022

Saturday - December 24, 2022

Friday -- December 30, 2022

Saturday -- December 31, 2022

Friday - January 20, 2023

Saturday - January 21, 2023

Friday - January 27, 2023

Saturday - January 28, 2023

Friday - February 3, 2023

Saturday - February 4, 2023

Friday - February 10, 2023

Saturday - February 11, 2023

Friday - February 17, 2023

Saturday - February 18, 2023

Friday - February 24, 2023

Saturday - February 25, 2023

Friday - March 3, 2023

Saturday - March 4, 2023

Friday - March 10, 2023

Saturday - March 11, 2023

Friday - March 17, 2023

Saturday - March 18, 2023

Friday - March 24, 2023

Saturday - March 25, 2023

Adele’s residency was originally supposed to run from January to April 2022. However, the singer canceled the shows just a day before they were slated to begin, which angered many fans who had travelled from other countries for her shows.

At the time, the singer, in a video statement, had noted:

"[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

However, after kicking off her residency on November 18, she thanked and apologized to her fans for canceling the shows earlier due to Covid.

