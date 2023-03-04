Adidas football icons collection: 11 latest jerseys explored

Adidas has a long-standing reputation for creating some of the most iconic football jerseys in history. The company has been at the forefront of football kit design for decades and has provided kits for some of the biggest and most successful clubs and national teams in the world.
Adidas has created jerseys for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, as well as national teams such as Argentina, Spain, and Belgium. Let's reminisce on the nineties football nostalgia by exploring 11 iconic jerseys crafted by the brand.
11 iconic jerseys by Adidas
1) Italy icon jersey
Starting off the 1990s, Italy hosted the FIFA World Cup. This Italian jersey has the brand's equipment-inspired graphics to honor the decade. The shirt's three stripes, retro emblem in the center, and relaxed cut make it a classic.
2) Ajax icon jersey
This football jersey has all the markings of the wide Adidas Equipment period, making it a perfect choice for a retro. It's a design that many supporters fondly remember, from the prominent club logo in the middle to the three-stripes that run down the sides of the jersey.
3) Arsenal icon jersey
Arsenal's first recorded kit was a dark red shirt and white shorts. In 1933, they switched to their now iconic red shirt with white sleeves. Since then, the kit has undergone various changes, including a period of yellow and blue away kits in 1970s, before returning to the traditional colors.
4) Boca icon jersey
The iconic three stripes on the side in a diagonal pattern brings back memories of a bygone era in football. It looks the part and has the right feel to it, due to its comfortable fabric and casual cut. The classic esthetic of 1990s is commemorated with a stitched team insignia on the chest.
5) Celtic icon jersey
Celtic's iconic green, black and white hooped jersey was first worn in 1903 and has remained largely unchanged ever since, becoming synonymous with the club's success both domestically and in Europe.
6) CR Flamengo icon jersey
CR Flamengo's iconic red and black striped jersey was first introduced in 1912, just two years after the club's formation. The design was reportedly inspired by the striped shirts of English club Corinthians, which the Flamengo players had seen during a tour of Brazil.
7) FC Bayern icon jersey
The mid-1990s away jerseys inspired this FC Bayern football jersey's vivid colors. The diagonal three stripes and a prominent Badge of Sport along with the team emblem recall adidas Equipment style.
8) Juventus icon jersey
Juventus' iconic black and white stripe with a hint of gold jersey was first introduced in 1903 and has remained largely unchanged ever since, becoming synonymous with the club's success both domestically and in Europe.
9) Manchester United icon jersey
Manchester United's iconic red jersey, featuring the club's crest of a red devil holding a trident, has become synonymous with the club's success both domestically and internationally, as well as their passionate fanbase.
10) Real Madrid icon jersey
Real Madrid's iconic white jersey with black and gold stripes, which was first introduced in the 1940s, has become synonymous with the club's success on the European stage, with the clubs having won a record 13 Champions League titles.
11) River Plate icon jersey
River Plate's iconic red and white striped jersey was first introduced in 1905. It has the early 90s inspiration from the bold 3-Stripes on the sides, the centralized placement of the team logo, accompanied by the Badge of Sport.
Adidas football jerseys have become much more than just a piece of clothing worn by players during a match. They have become an integral part of football culture and a way for fans to connect with their favorite teams and players.