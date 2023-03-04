Adidas football icons collection: 11 latest jerseys explored

Adidas has a long-standing reputation for creating some of the most iconic football jerseys in history. The company has been at the forefront of football kit design for decades and has provided kits for some of the biggest and most successful clubs and national teams in the world.

Adidas has created jerseys for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, as well as national teams such as Argentina, Spain, and Belgium. Let's reminisce on the nineties football nostalgia by exploring 11 iconic jerseys crafted by the brand.

11 iconic jerseys by Adidas

1) Italy icon jersey

Starting off the 1990s, Italy hosted the FIFA World Cup. This Italian jersey has the brand's equipment-inspired graphics to honor the decade. The shirt's three stripes, retro emblem in the center, and relaxed cut make it a classic.

2) Ajax icon jersey

All About Ajax @AllAboutAjax



Will be released some time in 2023.



| @Footy_Headlines



#Ajax Adidas are set to release a retro kit for Ajax. The new Adidas Ajax 2022-2023 "Retro" jersey is part of a large Adidas Icon collection.Will be released some time in 2023. Adidas are set to release a retro kit for Ajax. The new Adidas Ajax 2022-2023 "Retro" jersey is part of a large Adidas Icon collection. Will be released some time in 2023. 📰| @Footy_Headlines #Ajax https://t.co/gbyJW4pK6C

This football jersey has all the markings of the wide Adidas Equipment period, making it a perfect choice for a retro. It's a design that many supporters fondly remember, from the prominent club logo in the middle to the three-stripes that run down the sides of the jersey.

3) Arsenal icon jersey

Arsenal's first recorded kit was a dark red shirt and white shorts. In 1933, they switched to their now iconic red shirt with white sleeves. Since then, the kit has undergone various changes, including a period of yellow and blue away kits in 1970s, before returning to the traditional colors.

4) Boca icon jersey

La Mitad Más 1✨️ @Lamitadmas1cba Esta bomba formará parte del ADIDAS ICON REMAKE JERSEY

(BOCA JUNIORS 2023). Esta bombaformará parte del ADIDAS ICON REMAKE JERSEY(BOCA JUNIORS 2023). 🔥 Esta bomba 💣 formará parte del ADIDAS ICON REMAKE JERSEY (BOCA JUNIORS 2023). https://t.co/M9iiu6XScM

The iconic three stripes on the side in a diagonal pattern brings back memories of a bygone era in football. It looks the part and has the right feel to it, due to its comfortable fabric and casual cut. The classic esthetic of 1990s is commemorated with a stitched team insignia on the chest.

5) Celtic icon jersey

Celtic's iconic green, black and white hooped jersey was first worn in 1903 and has remained largely unchanged ever since, becoming synonymous with the club's success both domestically and in Europe.

6) CR Flamengo icon jersey

CR Flamengo icon jersey (Image via Adidas)

CR Flamengo's iconic red and black striped jersey was first introduced in 1912, just two years after the club's formation. The design was reportedly inspired by the striped shirts of English club Corinthians, which the Flamengo players had seen during a tour of Brazil.

7) FC Bayern icon jersey

FC Bayern icon jersey (Image via Adidas)

The mid-1990s away jerseys inspired this FC Bayern football jersey's vivid colors. The diagonal three stripes and a prominent Badge of Sport along with the team emblem recall adidas Equipment style.

8) Juventus icon jersey

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom



What do you think? Juventus have launched their Adidas 'Icons' collection. The jersey is around €80. The goalkeeper jersey is €110. And the track jacket is €110. #Juventus What do you think? Juventus have launched their Adidas 'Icons' collection. The jersey is around €80. The goalkeeper jersey is €110. And the track jacket is €110. #Juventus What do you think? https://t.co/1azeA2kjVM

Juventus' iconic black and white stripe with a hint of gold jersey was first introduced in 1903 and has remained largely unchanged ever since, becoming synonymous with the club's success both domestically and in Europe.

9) Manchester United icon jersey

Manchester United's iconic red jersey, featuring the club's crest of a red devil holding a trident, has become synonymous with the club's success both domestically and internationally, as well as their passionate fanbase.

10) Real Madrid icon jersey

La Octava Sports @laoctavasports



Mediante sus redes sociales, el Real Madrid presumió sus nuevos jerseys que hacen referencia a las camisetas que usaron en los años 90



Una auténtica belleza🤯



📸:



#TeDaMásEmociones #RealMadrid #Retro #Adidas LO RETRO SE PUSO DE MODA🤩Mediante sus redes sociales, el Real Madrid presumió sus nuevos jerseys que hacen referencia a las camisetas que usaron en los años 90Una auténtica belleza🤯📸: @realmadrid LO RETRO SE PUSO DE MODA🤩🔥Mediante sus redes sociales, el Real Madrid presumió sus nuevos jerseys que hacen referencia a las camisetas que usaron en los años 90⚽️👏Una auténtica belleza🤯💥📸:@realmadrid #TeDaMásEmociones #RealMadrid #Retro #Adidas https://t.co/M9Z4vSiyBw

Real Madrid's iconic white jersey with black and gold stripes, which was first introduced in the 1940s, has become synonymous with the club's success on the European stage, with the clubs having won a record 13 Champions League titles.

11) River Plate icon jersey

River Plate icon jersey (Image via Adidas)

River Plate's iconic red and white striped jersey was first introduced in 1905. It has the early 90s inspiration from the bold 3-Stripes on the sides, the centralized placement of the team logo, accompanied by the Badge of Sport.

Adidas football jerseys have become much more than just a piece of clothing worn by players during a match. They have become an integral part of football culture and a way for fans to connect with their favorite teams and players.

Poll : 0 votes