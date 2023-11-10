Adidas Spezial Autumn/Winter 2023 collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Adidas' sublabel, namely Adidas Spezial, is gearing up for the debut of its Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. This extensive collection comprises everything ranging from sneakers to apparel items, alongside accessories like hats and beanie

Multiple models of the shoe label are given a fresh makeover for the latest drop. Sneaker designs, namely Lawkholme SPZL, Moscrop 2 SPZL, Hiaven SPZL, and more, will be offered under this lineup.

On November 16, 2023, the newly designed Adidas Spezial Autumn/Winter 2023 collection will be released, but only in limited quantities. Those interested can add these items to their collection by purchasing them through the Adidas Confirmed app and at a few select stores.

Adidas Spezial Autumn/Winter 2023 collection offers a wide range of sneaker and apparel items

Gary Aspden, who is both an Adidas archivist and the founder of Adidas Spezial, is behind the professional curation of the Autumn/Winter 2023 assortment that is being released by Adidas Spezial this season.

The selection of women's footwear features a total of seven distinctive silhouettes. First up, we have the Moscrop 2 SPZL, which is a revamped edition of the Moscrop SPZL that was released in 2022. It comes in a light gray colorway and features updated upper paneling in addition to a split dellinger web (which was influenced by the Argentinian adidas Infinity) and dye-cut EVA manufacturing.

Another Spezial classic is making a comeback as well: the winter-ready Hiaven SPZL has been redesigned in a monochrome black color scheme and equipped with an Adi-Tex layer to provide protection from the harsh outdoors.

Furthermore, the Samba Deco SPZL is offered in two color combinations: one features a black and green color scheme that is reminiscent of a football boot from the 1980s, and the other features a brown and white color scheme that is reminiscent of the color scheme of the first trainer from the 1970s.

The 'deco' stitch lines that define the iconic Samba toe patch are taken from training footwear that was first manufactured in Eastern Europe during the 1970s and was motivated by that shoe.

The Inverness SPZL, on the other hand, is a cross between an outdoor and a leisure activity that developed from the Carnforth SPZL. These are offered in a shade of dark brown to complement the Haslingden Jacket, which is also a component of the Adidas Spezial range and may be purchased separately.

Alongside the outdoor style is the Englewood SPZL, which is a low-top court sneaker with tooling inspired by the Campus 80s. It redefines the Galaxy II high-top boot from the late 1980s.

On top of that, the Lawkholme SPZL combines the label's sophisticated approach to athletic gear and unravels the visual appeal of running sneakers from the 1980s through the use of understated branding and a color palette that is predominantly neutral.

The collection contains a number of beautifully made designs with a particular emphasis on repurposed fabrics, and it begins with sneakers and moves on to include outerwear and accessories. The now-iconic Haslingden Jacket and the Moorfield Anorak are the two standout pieces of outerwear this season.

Along with them comes the Topfield liner, which is a gold liner that can be worn in a variety of situations and is adorned with a sewn Mod Trefoil logo on the back. The lining can be worn with either of the jackets.

The Moorfield Anorak boasts distinct hue patterns in the green orbit and robust water-resistant treatment. Meanwhile, the pocket-heavy Haslingden, which is a definite fan favorite, received a dark brown color update.

In typical Spezial form, the assortment also features a high-fashion tracksuit known as the Sudell TT and TP. These tracksuits feature an elongated version of the traditional Mod Trefoil emblem, which shows up in a wrap-around mountain design.

A variety of t-shirts, polo shirts, crewneck sweaters, and hoodies, on the other hand, provide a number of excellent chances for layering. The assortment of seasonal items is finished off with the addition of a beanie that sports the "box logo" and a Chilcott Hat, which is fleece-lined headgear with foldable flaps. Both of these items are part of the seasonal accessories offering.

The debut of the Adidas Spezial Autumn/Winter 2023 collection is highlighted in a promotional film that follows legendary player Roy Keane as he walks his dog 'Jet' along the shore of a lake with a view to promoting the collection.

The film is an extremely close picture of one of football's most recognizable figures.

Set your reminders for the upcoming Adidas Spezial Autumn Winter 2023 lineup that will be accessible in the next few days.