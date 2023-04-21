Adidas TERREX x National Geographic hiking collection: Release date and more details explored

Adidas TERREX and National Geographic have collaborated on a multi-season partnership to release high-performance outdoor wear. The collaboration between the sportswear brand and National Geographic was inspired by a shared appreciation of nature and the need for humans to connect with the world around them. To create the collection, Adidas Terrex designers went deep into the National Geographic photography archive in search of visual motifs.

The designers combed the National Geographic photography archives for stunning stills in some of the most remote yet moving locations on earth, integrated with unique all-over prints in a bold new hiking collection. The collection features co-branding that highlights National Geographic's signature yellow color. The collection will drop on April 27 via Adidas.com, the Adidas app, and selected retailers.

Adidas TERREX x National Geographic hiking collection will be exclusively available only for adiClub members

TERREX x National Geographic (Image via Adidas)

As efficient hikers use their ability to discover new areas and their sense of adventure to create amazing material, the sportswear brand and National Geographic hiking collaboration is designed to commemorate the importance of photojournalism in the culture of nature exploration. The collection features 51-piece footwear and clothing that combines gorgeous natural imagery with high-performance apparel for the outdoors.

While talking about this collaboration, the Senior Product Director of BU Outdoor, Nadia Svensson told the sportswear brand:

"Nature is special beyond words. It allows us to become more inspired, more present, more conscious, more human. When in these places we are compelled to capture it through photography, to try and evoke the emotions of a place when we can’t physically be there."

It further continued:

"This collaboration celebrates nature through beautiful photographs — abstract colourful ecosystems told from above — revealing incredible stories about the earth. It is born from, and built for, exploration of the natural world around us."

The 51-piece collection consists of men's, women's, and gender-neutral options, all designed to outfit the wearer in a variety of terrains. This includes bold long sleeve shirts, WIND.RDY: GET SHELTERED Jackets, TERREX Swift R3 GORE-TEX Hiking shoes and many more.

RAIN.RDY Jacket (Image via Adidas)

The RAIN.RDY Jacket is a standout piece of the collection since it is a 2.5L water-resistant and seam-sealed outdoor garment made to make epic journeys possible. The women's jacket is based on photographs of White Sands National Park in New Mexico, whereas the men's has a striking print of the shell formations on Norway's Porsanger Peninsula.

It has a removable hood featuring a wire rim for better rain protection, and it can be simply stowed when the weather changes or when it is not needed. The sleeves are pre-shaped for further protection. It's partly built from recyclable materials, includes a reflective strip on the back, and has a striking new logo design that switches between National Geographic and TERREX from different angles.

Licensing for National Geographic and VP of International Media, Yulia Boyle said:

"Our storytellers and photographers spend so much time in the field, often braving the elements, to bring to life the beauty of our world and share its wonder with audiences around the globe. We hope that people will feel inspired by these beautiful and practical collections and be encouraged to get outside in similar ways."

The new Adidas and National Geographic collaboration beautifully potrays the wildlife and the efforts given by the people who bring wildlife closer to the common people. Keep an eye on the sportswear brand to grab the collection on April 27, 2023.

