Adidas x Argentina National football team 2022 FIFA World Cup "Game Day" collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored

For the last few months, Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has been in celebration mode thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and they have been focused on one of their greatest sponsored players of all time, Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national football team.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup marks Lionel Messi's final game with the Argentinian team, with Adidas paying tribute to both the star and his team. Being the latest creation from the three-stripes label, the "Game Day" collection arrives right before the likely historic final match on December 18, 2022 between Argentina and France.

Interestingly, products from the Game Day Collection have already been spotted on Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne, and it remains to be seen if they'll be worn for the final match. Currently, the collection can be availed in a few different sizes on the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers. Unavailable sizes can be availed at reseller sites such as Unisport and Pro:Direct.

More about the recently released Adidas x Argentina National football team 2022 FIFA World Cup "Game Day" collection featuring a jersey, jacket, and pants

A closer look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup "Game Day" collection featuring a jersey, jacket, and pants (Image via Adidas)

The Argentina National football team has finally reached the 2022 World Cup finals and will be competing against France on December 18, 2022. This match is especially important as it will be the last FIFA match for the Argentinian legend, Lionel Messi. The three-stripes label is celebrating this occasion by launching plenty of merch and collective items.

The latest from the brand is the Game Day collection, which has already been seen on players throughout the season. The collection features pieces such as a pre-match jersey, anthem jacket, and travel pants.

These items were designed to be worn before official matches and for off-field occasions. Other than Argentina, the "Game Day" collection was released for six other national teams, including Germany, Belgium, Mexico, Japan, Spain, and Algeria.

The first item on the list is the Anthem Jacket, which comes in a white hue, with the official site introducing the jacket as:

"The world stands united. On their quest for a hat trick of victories, Argentina's players wear adidas jackets like this one as they emerge from the tunnel at soccer's biggest tournament."

Available at a retail price of $140, the jacket comes with a soft mesh lining and a slim and streamlined fit.

The second item on the list is the travel pants, which features the Argentina national football team's colors. Its official description reads:

"Thirty-two teams dreaming of one destination. On their quest for a hat trick of victories, Argentina's players wear adidas track pants like these while traveling to venues at soccer's top competition."

offersworld @OOpiniones #adidas

#adidas

Chaqueta himno Game Day Argentina

Millones de personas con un objetivo común. Esta chaqueta de fútbol adidas es como la que visten los jugadores de Argentina cuando salen del túnel de vestuarios en el torneo más impo Chaqueta himno Game Day ArgentinaMillones de personas con un objetivo común. Esta chaqueta de fútbol adidas es como la que visten los jugadores de Argentina cuando salen del túnel de vestuarios en el torneo más impo #adidas #adidasChaqueta himno Game Day ArgentinaMillones de personas con un objetivo común. Esta chaqueta de fútbol adidas es como la que visten los jugadores de Argentina cuando salen del túnel de vestuarios en el torneo más impo https://t.co/Cr9UHhpAtm

Retailing at $95, the pants come in a slim fit with tapered legs, offering smooth and streamlined movement.

Lastly, and most prominently, the collection includes the Tiro 23 Pre-Match jersey, which boasts the same shades as the Al Rihla official match ball. The official site introduces the item as:

"One squad. One goal. On their quest for a hat-trick of victories, Argentina's players wear adidas soccer jerseys like this one as they warm up before the biggest matches of their careers."

As usual, the jersey's constructed fromHeat.RDY technology to keep you cool and dry and is available at $85.

The entire collection combines a white base with colorful details and logos inspired by the Al Rihla 2022 World Cup ball. Other than the aforementioned items, the collection also includes a travel t-shirt for $40, which is currently sold out. In line with Adidas' help End Plastic Waste project, the collection is made of recycled material.

Poll : 0 votes