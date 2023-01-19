Adidas x FIGC's new football kits for the Italian National team were released on January 17, 2023

Adidas has collaborated with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to launch their first product collection in dedication to Azzurri and Azzurre. They will be launching home-and-away jerseys for the Italian national team. The collection pieces are inspired by marble, cultural, geographical, and natural elements of Italy.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) first announced their partnership with the label as their official partner on January 1, 2023. Under the partnership, Adidas will nbe responsible for launching and adding the Italian national team's outfits and kits.

The collaborative football kits were launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Adidas, FIGC store and select retailers on January 17, 2023. They can be availed at a price between $30 and $170

Adidas x FIGC's new football kits for the Italian National team is a dedication to Azzurri

As mentioned earlier, the collection pieces' designs are inspired by natural, geographical, marble, and cultural elements, which represent Italy.

The Home kit boasts a blue hue base as per tradition with a marble print. The latter is an element replicated on the fabric through manual printing and traditional craftsmanship of raw materials. The jersey and shorts are made from highly innovative techniques.

The Home Kit also features multiple details like the tricolor flag and three stripe details. The back of the collar features the world "Italia" and comes customized with a clear reference to Roman engravings. More details are added over the sleeves and collar in a gold hue.

The FIGC crest and the three stripes logo is heat-applied upon the kit and positioned on the front and center. Bjorn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer at German label, comments upon the collection:

“We are very proud to officially welcome the FIGC and all its teams to the adidas family and we look forward to a successful partnership together. At the same time, we are tremendously excited to finally be able to share with the world our fantastic lineup of products including beautiful home and away kits."

The Away kit features bold patterns in a light shade of the base with an off-white hue that is quite predominant. The entire kit also features graphic design in gold and navy blue details.

Similar details like the tricolor is added over the kit with additional "Italia" lettering. The president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, commented upon the collaborative collection:

"Today we are entering into a new era and we are proud to be doing it with adidas, which has best interpreted, and in a modern way, the passion and the tradition of the Azzurri."

Gravina said that for the last 113 years, the Italian national football team has been a symbol of values and style across the globe. He added that the new football kit is a national heritage that "goes beyond the sport."

Both the kits are made using the three stripes label's innovations, like the HEAT.RDY technology that optimizes breathability and helps players feel comfortable. The kits are made with 100% recycled materials.

More items like the anthem jackets, tees, and warm-up kits are added to offer a wider range to the collection. The collection items can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, FIGC, and select physical stores of both collaborative partners. The collection pieces can be availed in the price range of $30 to $170.

