Adidas x New Zealand Rugby All Black world cup 2023 kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas has partnered with New Zealand Rugby team and the French fashion designer Fey The Wolf to launch a technologically innovative yet fashionably classic jersey for the All Black's team in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

The terrific trio worked together to create a black-hued jersey, which meets the demands of the international game with its innovation. The French designer Fey The Wolf has applied his signature creative use of black upon the jersey to give it a fresh interpretation, which is unique and iconic.

The collaborative World Cup 2023 kit was launched via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers on June 28, 2023, and can currently be availed online. Alongside the authentic kit, a replica jersey and lifestyle collection is also slated to be released on July 1, 2023.

The newly released Adidas x New Zealand Rugby All Black world cup 2023 kit features signature print of Fey The Wolf

The latest product innovation launched via the collaboration between Adidas and New Zealand Rugby team comes pack with leading technical innovations. The jersey was constructed using insights of All Blacks team members and their feedbacks.

The jersey uniquely features an ergonomic side panel upon the abdominal area for a tight and 3-D fit. The signature print was added by Parisian-based street style designer Fey The Wolf, who is known for the creative use of black color in distinctive patterns.

The All Black players' worked closely with designers to create a kit that signifies the importance of New Zealand silver fern. The silver fern is deeply admired by New Zealanders and Maori community as it holds cultural meaning and has become a symbol of resilience, power, and strength. The official press release introduces the jersey,

"Celebrating this element of All Blacks culture alongside that of the 2023 Rugby World Cup home nation, the shirt interweaves the rounded edges found on fronds’ in France into the silver fern design found on the new jerseys."

The jersey features multiple details including the fern's outline is designed via a single continuous bold stroke, which is a nod to the culture of players wearing, protecting, and passing the jerseys to the next generation, creating a continuous line of guardianship.

The chest of the authentic jersey features an emblem made of 14 differently-sized ferns to signify the diversity in the squad. The crest of the team further acts as the 15th fern, each of which faces inwards to create a "USO" mark in honor of bond between All Black players. The Adidas' category director of fields sports, Matt Fielding comments upon the jersey,

"The All Blacks are one of the most iconic sports teams worldwide – so it’s a great honour for us as a brand, to design and showcase to the world our seventh adidas All Blacks Rugby World Cup kit. In what is poised to be a huge year for the men’s game, we’re excited to bring something new and fresh to this year’s design.”

Fey The Wolf, who designed the jersey also made a comment upon the jersey,

"Central to my approach was to encapsulate what the fern means to New Zealanders of all backgrounds and to help, I was lucky enough to spend time with members of the squad, which provided valuable insight. What stood out to me most, is the sense of guardianship. This was a true jumping off point when starting the creative process – and the responsibility I too carry.”

The authentic jerseys comes constructed out of 89% recycled polyester and high-performance yarn. The launch of the jersey is accompanied by leisure collection, which features casual loungewear.

The All Blacks Rugby World Cup 2023 jersey is available to purchase for $90, while the training range is available from $45 to $120.

