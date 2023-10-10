The series finale of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was tragic yet magical, leaving viewers in tears and, at the same time, in awe of the show's fantastical story. The universe of Adventure Time has always been a kaleidoscope of strange realms, vivid characters, and complex plots.

A character that came out of this chaos (quite literally) was GOLBetty, an amalgamation of Simon’s long lost love, Betty Grof, and an evil entity who is the embodiment of chaos and disorder, GOLB. We must first revisit Adventure Time's series finale, "Come Along With Me," to fully grasp the culmination of GOLBetty's story.

The motivation behind Betty's voyage throughout the Adventure Time series, including Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, was her desire to rescue Simon, who had turned into the Ice King as a result of the cursed crown. And these themes are reflected in Fionna and Cake as well.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake bring back GOLBetty, but who is this being?

In Adventure Time's series finale, "Come Along With Me," Betty believed that harnessing GOLB's power could cure Simon of the crown's effects and allow them to be together again. Unfortunately, summoning GOLB to Ooo resulted in chaos and destruction on an unprecedented scale.

As Betty, Simon, and Finn find themselves inside GOLB's maw, their very beings begin to unravel. Ice King was transformed back into Simon, and Betty was stripped of her magical abilities, returning them to their original states. The ice crown was also returned to its original state, now able to fulfill the deepest wish of its wearer.

The imagery represents a literal crossroads for Simon (Image via Max)

Betty gave herself up and wore it to wish GOLB away, but this was unsuccessful because her genuine goal was to do whatever it took to keep Simon safe. As a consequence, Betty merged with GOLB, becoming one single creature, and the new entity, now known as GOLBetty, went into a portal to depart the known universe of Adventure Time.

Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake - Love, GOLBetty, and growing up

The episode "Jerry" of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake reveals more about Betty and Simon's history. Betty was one of the few individuals who looked up to Simon when they first met in the library and was interested in his aspirations to find The Enchiridion while expressing her plans to go to the Outback in the period before the Mushroom War.

Simon and Betty are a tragic love story (Image via Max)

Betty joined Simon to assist him, and the two began to bond while looking for the book. However, once they returned from the trip and found the book, Betty decided to depart and insisted that Simon have all of the credit for the discovery. Betty hoped to see the Australian Outback at last.

However, when she left a note for Simon in the book they shared, he hurried to the bus stop to let her know he understood how she felt. As a result, she decided to stay with him and never board the bus after discovering they were both in love.

Simon makes it to GOLB's Dimension in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode "Casper & Nova" and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake episode "Cheers," where he meets GOLBetty. After going initially nonverbal, GOLBetty breaks her silence when she learns that Simon intends to put the crown to save Fionna and Cake.

Simon chooses not to wear the ice crown; Betty uses her newly discovered abilities to help Fiona and Cake create a world outside of Simon's mind (Image via Max)

She then transports his mind to the distant future of Ooo in Shermy's head. During this excursion, Simon picks up a choose-your-own-adventure book with the characters Casper and Nova. As he reads, he gradually realizes that these two have a relationship similar to his and Betty's: one in which there is a shared love but one that is unbalanced, with Nova making numerous compromises for Casper's fulfillment.

Simon realizes how self-centered he was in their relationship as he returns to his own body. Betty agrees that while they both could have made wiser decisions, she does not regret any of them, and this scene briefly manifests in their memories at the bus stop.

As Betty takes the bus and changes back into GOLB, the two exchange a tearful farewell. GOLBetty is happy when Simon realizes his life is worth living and later assists him in leaving the GOLB Dimension. He also helps our duo of Fionna and Cake by making their universe canon. When all is done, she stands and envelops herself in a blue aura, disappearing.

She gave everything to keep Simon safe, even becoming GOLB in the process. According to a certain theory, Betty achieved her goal of protecting Simon from himself towards Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake series finale.

Simon realizes he could've made better choices and remained with Betty in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake series finale (Image via Max)

The blue light represents Betty's finished task as GOLB absorbs her spirit. Betty ensured Simon was safe once again and allowed herself to get absorbed by the chaos, possibly ending her life.

The series conclusion of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake thus became an intensely moving scene that revealed Betty's depth of affection for Simon and her unwavering commitment to his welfare.

Although there is room for debate regarding her ultimate fate, it is obvious that Betty's last deed was one of selflessness and love, ensuring Simon might experience happiness and tranquility.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now available to stream on Max.