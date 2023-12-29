 Age of all 8 siblings in Bridgerton in season 1 and 2 explored 

Keeping up with the ages of the Bridgerton siblings can bef a challenge. In the fictional world, set in Regency Era London and based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, there are eight siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

The first season, adapted from the initial book, The Duke and I, centers around the oldest daughter, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

As she steps into London society, she finds herself in a pretend romance with Simon, played by Regé-Jean Page, which unexpectedly becomes real. In season 2, set a year later, the focus shifts to Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his quest to find a wife.

The season 3 trailer masterfully unfolds a visual tapestry of finesse, intricately weaving the nuances of a bygone era with meticulous attention to detail. Elegance exudes from every frame, from the sumptuous costumes to the opulent settings, epitomizing the sophistication inherent in period dramas.

Throughout the trailer, the adept portrayal of the period drama genre is evident, promising viewers a captivating journey into the societal intricacies and romantic intrigues of the Regency era.

How old is Daphne in seasons 1 and 2?

Daphne, the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters, was born in 1792, making her 21 in Bridgerton season 1 and 22 in season 2. At 21, she was of prime age to enter London society and find a husband. However, in season 2, her focus shifts to counseling her brother Anthony in his search for a wife.

Expand Tweet

Actress Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, was born in 1995, making her 26 years old, only slightly older than her character in Bridgerton. In the recently released book Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Daphne is 25 years old. If the series concludes as planned in season 8, Daphne will be 35 years old. This adds an interesting dynamic to the character's journey from a debutante to a more mature woman as the series progresses to its fate.

Who is the oldest Bridgerton sibling?

Anthony, the elder statesman of the siblings, played a pivotal role in the first season. He stepped into the shoes of his late father to become the Viscount.

Anthony, the Eldest of the siblings (Image via Facebook)

As the firstborn, Anthony bears the weight of substantial family responsibilities, earnestly striving to honor his father's legacy and uphold the family name.

List of all eight siblings, from oldest to youngest

The Bridgerton siblings unveiled - a perfectly alphabetic family tree:

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey): The eldest and head of the family, Anthony leads the way with charm and responsibility. Benedict (Luke Thompson): Embracing a bohemian lifestyle, Benedict follows in alphabetical order, adding an artistic flair to the family dynamic. Colin (Luke Newton): As the third in line, Colin navigates life with a sense of adventure, traveling and exploring beyond the bounds of convention. Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor): The incomparable beauty and eldest daughter, Daphne, steals hearts as she graces the London social scene. Eloise (Claudia Jessie): Frustrated by societal norms, Eloise breaks away, choosing education over conformity. Francesca (Ruby Stokes): The reserved sixth child, Francesca, adds a touch of mystery as she often finds herself away from the family. Gregory (Will Tilston): The seventh and youngest son, Gregory, brings youthful energy and enthusiasm to the clan. Hyacinth (Florence Hunt): The youngest of the brood, Hyacinth, despite her age, actively involves herself in the adventures of her older siblings.

Expand Tweet

In both alphabetical and chronological order, the siblings form a captivating ensemble, each contributing a unique flavor to the family saga in the enchanting world of Bridgerton.

In a nutshell, the family saga continues, with each sibling contributing their own unique story. Whether you're a fan of the books or the TV series, there's always something captivating happening in the Bridgertons' world!

In conclusion, the Bridgerton siblings' diverse personalities and enthralling individual narratives contribute to the rich tapestry of love, adventure, and societal exploration in the beloved series. As the alphabetically named family continues to captivate audiences, their enduring bond remains at the heart of this enchanting Regency-era saga.