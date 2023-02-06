AGT: All-Stars 2023 episode 6 release date, air time, and performances

The America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, February 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode is set to feature the final round of auditions with 10 former contestants from all over the world and across different Got Talent franchises competing against each other to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

Episode 6 of AGT: All-Stars will have viewers witness some incredible performances from contestants who have previously appeared in the franchise. Acts lined up for this week include singers, comedians, a choir group, variety acts, and several others that are set to mesmerize the audience. They will try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as viewers back home.

Unlike past weeks when host Terry Crews and the judges had the power to press the Golden Buzzer and advance their favorite act forward, the upcoming episode will only have one act going into the finale and will be collectively selected by the superfans from all over America.

AGT: All-Stars episode 6 features 4 previously held title holders compete

AGT: All-Stars has seen an interesting number of contestants displaying a variety of talents over the past five weeks. With the final set of auditions happening this week, the competition will get its Top 11 contestants who will have to prove their mettle in the grand finale before one of them earns the win.

With high stakes, it will be interesting to see which act from the 10 will be chosen to compete against the already selected finalists. The list features four winners, which in itself makes it a tough competition. Will they be able to clench the title for a second time or will the others beat them to it? Only time will tell.

The contestants taking the stage in episode 5 of AGT: All-Stars are as follows:

1) Daneliya Tuleshova: Singer from America’s Got Talent season 15

2) Eric Chien: Magician from Asia’s Got Talent 2019 (WINNER), America’s Got Talent Season 14

3) Voices of Hope Children’s Choir: Choir group from America’s Got Talent Season 13

4) Brandon Leake: Spoken word artist from America’s Got Talent Season 15 (WINNER)

5) Lukas & Falco: Dog act from Germany’s Got Talent 2013 (WINNER) and also America’s Got Talent Season 14

6) Kodi Lee: Singer from America’s Got Talent Season 14 (WINNER)

7) Brett Loudermilk: Sword swallower from America’s Got Talent Season 15

8) Flau’Jae: Rapper from America’s Got Talent Season 13

9) Josh Blue: Comedian from America’s Got Talent Season 16

10) Sethward: Variety act from “America’s Got Talent” Seasons 15, 16, 17

So far, ten acts have already advanced to the AGT: All-Stars finale. The superfans decided to advance five acts, including hand-balancers Bello Sisters, aerialist Aidan Bryant, saxophonist Avery Dixon, aerialists Power Duo, and ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean.

The three AGT: All-Stars judges and host Terry Crews used their respective Golden Buzzers and decided to advance Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel), Detroit Youth Choir (host Terry Crews), comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell), child magician Aidan McCann (Heidi Klum) and singer Tom Ball (group golden buzzer) to the final round.

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been an exciting watch so far. The upcoming weeks are set to air the final rounds as the Top 11 contestants give it their all to prove that they are worthy of being in the running for the title. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's final audition round on AGT: All-Stars on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

