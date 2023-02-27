AGT: All-Stars 2023 finale release date, air time, and preview on NBC

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to air its season finale on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the Top 11 finalists performing for one last time in front of the judges, live audience, and viewers back home. Considering that it is their final performance on the renowned stage, it is expected that the contestants will give it their all and deliver performances with higher intensity than before.

The season finale of AGT: All-Stars promises glitz, glamor, and a lot of talent that viewers have witnessed throughout the season. The top 11 finalists are one step closer to winning the coveted title and their own show in Las Vegas.

However, only one out of the chosen 11 can be crowned the winner, so the competition is set to be stiff, with every act proving why they deserve the title.

The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. The show began with 60 former contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises showcasing their talent in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as the audience. Each week, two of the best contestants were selected by the judges and superfans to make the Top 11.

What to expect from the season finale of AGT: All-Stars?

In a preview clip released by AGT: All-Stars on their social media pages, Top 11 finalist and singer Tom Ball was seen performing with the Voices of Hope choir. Together they performed the cover of Who Wants To Live Forever by Queen and received a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

This week's episode of AGT: All-Stars will have viewers witness the Top 11 finalists perform for one last time in an attempt to bag the prize. The finalists were chosen by the host and the judges' golden buzzer, and in a first-of-its-kind format, voted in collectively by chosen superfans from all across America.

Throughout the past few weeks, many contestants have participated in the competition, out of which five were voted by the judges and six by the superfans.

The AGT: All-Stars judges' golden buzzer contestants include singer Tom Ball (group decision), dance group Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel), child magician Aidan McCann (Heidi Klum), chorale group Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews), and comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell).

The finalists collectively chosen by the superfans in each episode include singer Kodi Lee, hand-balancers trio Bello Sisters, teen ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean, saxophonist Avery Dixon, and aerialist Aidan Bryant.

Not only will the AGT: All-Stars episode have the finalists give their best, it will also be star-studded with many notable artists taking to the stage along with the Top 11 to deliver historic performances, leaving the judges and viewers stunned. Some popular names set to grace the stage include rock band Weezer and American singer-songwriter Babyface, among others.

Renowned American violinist Lindsey Stirling, who debuted on the reality talent competition series 13 years ago, will also perform in the All-Stars finale. She has frequented the show several times, the most recent one being her 2021 appearance, where she performed her hit song Crystallize, alongside magician Shin Lim. This time around, she will perform alongside aerialist duo, Power Duo.

Other AGT alums set to perform on stage include season 2 winner, ventriloquist Terry Fator, who will perform with fellow ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean. Magician Matt Franco will potentially perform with child magician Aidan McCann.

Terry Crews @terrycrews It's almost time for the #AGTAllStars FINALE! Tune in tomorrow night to see who wins it all. It's almost time for the #AGTAllStars FINALE! Tune in tomorrow night to see who wins it all. 🎉 https://t.co/ICDt9OrlYI

AGT: All-Stars was an extremely popular spin-off of the AGT franchise. It brought together some of the most iconic contestants and also had viewers witness winners, finalists, and other memorable acts from other franchises all over the world, including Romania, India, Britain, Germany, and many others.

Tune in to the AGT: All-Stars finale to find out who takes the crown this Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

