AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 7 release date and air time on NBC

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars is set to air a brand new episode on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode will not have any new performances, but judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will be reviewing the Top 11 performances throughout the season.

The upcoming AGT: All-Stars episode is titled Finals Preview: From the Judges’ Desk. The two-hour episode will see the judges giving feedback on the Top 11 contestants, as well as memorable performances that were displayed on stage throughout the course of the season.

While this isn't a finale episode, it can be called a "pseudo-finale" since it will help viewers gain insights into the performances and enable them to make an informed decision in the end.

The new spin-off series of the American reality competition premiered on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Every week, 10 contestants from all over the world across different Got Talent franchises performed in front of judges and live audiences to gain enough votes to keep moving forward. Ultimately, the Top 11 contestants were selected, including former winners, finalists, and others.

What does the upcoming schedule of AGT: All-Stars episode 1 look like?

After 6 weeks of tough audition rounds and numerous performances, 11 contestants were selected to battle it out in the finale. Every week, two out of 10 contestants were selected to move forward.

The final week of auditions saw only one contestant advance to the grand finale.

The AGT: All-Stars Top 11 were selected by both judges and fans. Each week, one contestant received host Terry Crews and the judges' golden buzzer. The second contestant was collectively voted on by chosen superfans from all over America. Viewers, however, will have to wait an entire week for the finale performances. The winner will be crowned one week later.

Check out what the schedule for this season looks like, according to Gold Derby:

1) February 13, 2023 (Monday): Finals Preview: From the Judges’ Desk - The host and the judges together will reflect on the Top 11 performances and the contestants' journey throughout the season and on the show. They will also look at some memorable performances in the spin-off.

2) February 20, 2023 (Monday): Finals Performances - The Top 11 contestants will return to the AGT: All-Stars stage for one final time to impress the judges and the superfans. Participants will have to give it their all to gather fans' votes and be declared the winner of the season.

3) February 27, 2023 (Monday): Finals Results - The evening will see the Top 11 finalists perform alongside a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including rock band Weezer, American singer-songwriter Babyface, and American violist Lindsey Stirling. The grand finale will also see performances from former AGT stars - Voices of Hope Choir, ventriloquist Terry Fator, and magician Matt Franco.

Which Top 11 contestants have made it to the grand finale of AGT: All-Stars?

The competition is extremely close, but here are the Top 11 acts as decided by the judges and superfans:

1) Dance group Light Balance Kids

2) Chorale group Detroit Youth Choir

3) Comedian Mike E. Winfield

4) Child magician Aidan McCann

5) Singer Tom Ball

6) Hand-balancers Bello Sisters

7) Aerialist Aidan Bryant

8) Saxophonist Avery Dixon

9) Aerialists Power Duo

10) Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean

11) Singer Kodi Lee

Season 1 of AGT: All-Stars has been extremely well-received by viewers. Loyal fans of the franchise watched and cheered for some of their favorite contestants and witnessed talents from all over the world for the first time. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who takes the coveted title.

Don't forget to catch up on all the Top 11 performances on AGT: All-Stars this Monday, February 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes