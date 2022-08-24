AGT Season 17 Episode 15: Fans left with mixed emotions after comedian Hayden Kristal's performance 

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired its third round of qualifiers on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. Eleven acts graced the stage, out of which two acts which gain the most votes would proceed to the season finals. They will compete against other qualifier winners in the finale to earn the title this year. This week's contestants performed magic, comedy, singing, and much more.

In this week's episode, comedian Hayden Kristal took to the stage and impressed the judges. However, viewers and loyal fans were left with mixed emotions. While some loved the act, others felt it wasn't up to the mark.

The hit series has been extremely well-received by some but has also been criticized by others for bringing in too many singers. However, the season saw many talented individuals from diverse backgrounds and inspiring stories that moved viewers.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel were back on the panel this year and entertained the audience with their quirky personalities.

Fans think AGT contestant Hayden Kristal's

performance was underwhelming

In this week's episode, comedian Hayden Kristal shared her journey of struggle and finding her passion, i.e., performing stand-up comedy. The star confessed that she wanted to be the first comedian to win the reality talent competition.

Hayden Kristal revealed that she had lost the ability to hear from a very young age, and although there have been numerous barriers throughout her journey, she was "exactly where she was meant to be." The comedian performed an elaborate routine about dogs, which earned her wide applause from the judges and the live audience.

Fans were left with mixed emotions after the AGT contestant's performance. They took to social media to express their feelings.

Lindsie Rodgers (Lindsie Starr) @MsLindsieStarr Hayden Kristal is a queen for telling jokes and I am not upset! Hayden Kristal is a queen for telling jokes and I am not upset! #AGT 😂 Hayden Kristal is a queen for telling jokes and I am not upset! #AGT

sophia @p1nkv3n0m all the comedians have SUCKED in the live shows but hayden was so funny omg and she was confident too!! she didn’t get nervous and back down/forget her material i’m so proud!! #agt all the comedians have SUCKED in the live shows but hayden was so funny omg and she was confident too!! she didn’t get nervous and back down/forget her material i’m so proud!! #agt

ss @SShowalter78 She did great! Would have loved to see her choose a couple of different topics to throw in. #AGT She did great! Would have loved to see her choose a couple of different topics to throw in. #AGT

Jason Bohn @jasonbohn9 Does she have a great story? Sure. Do I go to see comedians to hear their back story? No. #AGT Does she have a great story? Sure. Do I go to see comedians to hear their back story? No. #AGT

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Maybe it's cause I'm preoccupied with Discord atm but this wasn't better than her first audition. #AGT Maybe it's cause I'm preoccupied with Discord atm but this wasn't better than her first audition. #AGT https://t.co/GRXO6QbYl2

Jeremy Lyons @ly0ns #AGT Well, another comic will not be going through Well, another comic will not be going through 😂 #AGT

OldTallGuy @OldTallGuy15 Hayden Kristal, just no, wasn't funny. Maybe just an off night but it's a bad night to be off. #AGT Hayden Kristal, just no, wasn't funny. Maybe just an off night but it's a bad night to be off. #AGT

Michael Ashley @mashtastic84 Sorry, Heidi. Hayden didn’t win over this cat lover. Those jokes fell flat imo. #AGT Sorry, Heidi. Hayden didn’t win over this cat lover. Those jokes fell flat imo. #AGT

A quick review of AGT contestant Hayden Kristal's audition

Ahead of her audition, Hayden sat with host Terry Crews to discuss her journey. She revealed that she was born deaf into a family that did not know sign language, which made it difficult for her to express their thoughts well. However, she realized very early on that "comedy is a language everyone understands," which began her journey towards pursuing comedy as a career.

Upon asking why she chose to audition on AGT, the comedian said:

"This is one of the biggest stages in the world, and watching some of the people that AGT has given opportunities to has given me more confidence to pursue this for myself."

Ahead of her audition, Hayden said she was inspired by comedians with special abilities. The show provided them with the required tools, which was part of why she was here.

The AGT contestant began her performance with the help of a sign language interpreter and instantly impressed the viewers. The judges revealed that they were laughing throughout and that she would be a great addition to the comedians on the show. She earned all the judges' approval and moved ahead to the semi-finals.

It will be interesting to see if Hayden has managed to impress America and if she continues to perform in the finals.

Other contestants competing in this week's qualifiers round on AGT include Amanda Mammana, Celia Munoz, Cline Twins, Funkanometry, Jojo and Bri, MPLUSPLUS, Mia Morris, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, and XOMG POP. Only two acts can go to the finals, and the results will be announced tomorrow.

Voting is open until 7.00 AM ET on August 24, 2022. Don't forget to vote for your favorite contestant and tune in to tomorrow's episode at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das