AGT season 18 episode 13 release date, air time, and plot

Episode 13 of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 will premiere on August 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. In this episode, two contestants will be selected from the 11 who performed in the previous episode. The selected contestants will advance to the season 18 finale of America's Got Talent, which will premiere on September 13.

In episode 12 of the show, the contestants showcased their skills to not only impress the judge's panel but also the viewers. As per the synopsis of America's Got Talent season 18 episode 13, viewers can expect the following:

“Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host.”

NBC will air America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 13 on August 23

America's Got Talent season 18 Live Shows featured 55 top acts selected by the judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Every week, 11 acts will be presented, and the two acts that will compete in the finals will be determined by the votes of the audience.

Going forward, judges have no power to decide who moves on to the next stage of the competition. Everything is now in the hands of its viewers. The previous episode of America's Got Talent season 18 featured the following acts:

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane Brynn Cummings John Wines Lambros Garcia Lavender Darcangelo Maureen Langan Mitch Rossell Oleksandr Leshchenko Ray Wold & Mom Sainted True Villains

In the upcoming episode of AGT, Qualifiers 1 Results, there will be only two acts that will advance to the finals, and the others will be eliminated. Voting begins on Tuesday at 8 pm ET and goes on until 7 am ET on Wednesday. Fans can vote for their preferred contestants in the manners listed below, according to NBC:

“You're limited to 10 votes per Act per method of voting. All you have to do is head to the AGT app (which you can download via the App Store or Google Play) or go to NBC.com/AGTVote. If you don't already have one, you'll be prompted to sign up for a free NBC Universal Profile using your email address on order to complete the voting process.”

After this, the chosen contestants will compete for the season 18 trophy and $1 million in prize money in the finale.

The competition is getting fiercer with each episode, and now it's up to the audience to choose the AGT season 18 winner. Fans will be treated to the following acts in upcoming episodes of AGT,

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus Ahren Belisle Alfie Andrew Andrew Stanton Anna Deguzman Avantgardey Barry Brewer Jr. Chibi Unity Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy Dani Kerr D’Corey Johnson Eduardo Antonio Trevino Erica Coffelt Eseniia Mikheeva Freedom Singers Gabriel Henrique Grace Good Herwan Legaillard Justin Jackson Kylie Frey Lachune Mandy Muden Mariandrea MOS Murmuration Mzansi Youth Choir Orlando Leyba Phil Wright & Parent Jam Philip Bowen Puppet Simon & the Cow Belles Putri Ariani Ramadhani Brothers Roland Abante Ryland Sangsoon Kim Shadow Ace Sharpe Family Singers Steel Panther Summer Rios Three G Trailer Flowers Trigg Watson Warrior Squad Zion Clark

Additionally, fans can catch the latest episode of AGT season 18 on NBC on August 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET.