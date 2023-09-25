Ahsoka episode 7: Exact release time and where to watch

Ahsoka episode 7 is scheduled for release on September 26, 2023. While the title for the episode is undeclared as yet, the show will set the foundation for the season finale. Dave Filoni’s character development and storytelling have hooked fans to their seats with an engaging plot till now. The upcoming episode is expected to keep the interest high.

Viewers will need a Disney subscription to catch the actions of the Jedi Knight as she braces herself to save the universe from the dangers threatening to destroy it. For the newly inducted Star Wars fans, Ahsoka is the apprentice of Jedi warrior Anakin Skywalker who chose to turn to the Dark Side later. However, his Padawan, Ahsoka decided to continue fighting evil.

The ongoing series is the first season showcasing Ahsoka as the protagonist since the Jedi Knight deserves a solo story. Season 1 of the series has eight episodes and Ahsoka episode 7 will bring the protagonist face-to-face with her chief adversary Grand Admiral Thrawn.

The ensuing friction between the two will be the basis of the plot for the episode.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for episode 6.

Ahsoka episode 7 is likely to have the Jedi warrior face Thrawn finally

The show is aired on Disney+ and fans are advised to update their Disney subscription to catch Ahsoka episode 7 at its release. Disney offers subscription packages which are monthly or yearly and with ads or ad-free.

Fans can opt to sign up for Disney Plus Bundle, if available in their regions, by visiting the Disney website.

The scheduled time for Ahsoka episode 7, with its expected major milestone, will air as per the following time zones:

6 pm Pacific Time (September 26)

8 pm Central Time (September 26)

9 pm Eastern Time (September 27)

1 am Greenwich Mean Time (September 27)

2 am British Summer Time (September 27)

3 am Central European Summer Time (September 27)

6.30 am Indian Standard Time (September 27)

11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (September 27)

What day does Ahsoka come out?

Screening of Ahsoka has been moved from Wednesdays at 12 am, six hours back, to Tuesdays at 6 pm Pacific Time. It is referred to by a moniker, TanoTuesday, since the protagonist of the show is Ahsoka Tano.

In the US, Ahsoka episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. In the UK, Europe and the Eastern nations, the scheduled release date for the show is Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The time will vary based on the streaming zones, as given above.

Ahsoka episode 7 anticipated plot

The backdrop for the action in Ahsoka episode 7 is the planet of Peridea, also famed as the graveyard of purrgils. In the storyline, Ahsoka is travelling to Peridea along with Huyang as she rightly suspected that Baylan and Shin have taken the abducted Sabine there.

The episode is likely to show friction between the two main characters as their purposes collide.

Meanwhile, Grand Admiral Thrawn, who arrived in Peridea in episode 6, freed Sabine and asked her to go in her search for Ezra Bridger. Sabine’s success in finding Ezra, as shown in the previous episode, will help her pull the Lost Jedi hero back into the larger mission of fighting Thrawn.

The seventh episode may show Sabine and Ezra discussing their loyalties towards Ahsoka’s mission.

Sabine had to trust Thrawn and accept the ride, the provisions and the location information. However, the Grand Admiral instructed Baylan and Shin to follow Sabine and kill her along with Ezra.

In the upcoming episode, Baylan and Shin may have a face-off with Sabine and Ezra. However, Baylan, played by the late Ray Stevenson, being a former Jedi, may have his loyalties shifting back to the good side, particularly after how Thrawn has misused him.

Catch the action of Ahsoka episode 7, directed by Geeta Patel, on Disney+ on TanoTuesday, September 26, 2023, in the US and on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Europe and further east.