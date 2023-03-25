Aiden Fucci, a teen from Florida, charged in the 2021 stabbing death of then 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday morning, March 24.

Last February, Fucci reportedly changed his plea to guilty of murdering Bailey, a student and cheerleader at Patriot Oaks Academy, who was stabbed 114 times. Her body was found dumped in the woods south of Jacksonville, Florida.

In the previous three days, witnesses testified as the court decided on what punishment to impose on the now-16-year-old defendant. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith stated that Fucci's age did influence his decision because it is known that the brain is not completely developed until the age of 14, which is when he committed the murder.

Rose @901Lulu Aiden Fucci receives life in prison for the ruthless murder of 13 year old Tristyn Bailey.

The Judge also ruled that Fucci was alone accountable for Tristyn Bailey's murder given that he made the decision all by himself. He said that the victim's killing was entirely premeditated and had no hidden motive, indicating that Fucci was not driven to kill her on a whim.

The judge's judgment may be appealed by Fucci within 30 days. Moreover, his sentence can be reviewed in 25 years due to his young age.

Tristyn Bailey's murder: Five key details to know about the stabbing death of the 13-year-old cheerleader

1) On the night of the killing, video footage caputured Fucci and Bailey together

According to sources, one of Aiden Fucci's friends told authorities that he asked for Tristyn Bailey's number on May 9, 2021, the night the 13-year-old cheerleader was stabbed to death. He allegedly persuaded her to leave the house and meet at a mutual friend's house.

Surveillance video from one of the houses managed to capture the two teenagers, who are thought to be Fucci and Bailey, heading east on Saddlestone Drive, not far from where her corpse was subsequently discovered, towards the end of a retention pond. The same footage captured Fucci returning alone around 45 minutes later. He was seen carrying his shoes.

2) Aiden Fucci later admitted to pushing Bailey after which she struck her head

Eventually, Fucci confessed to authorities that he met Tristyn Bailey that night at a friend's home and that they left together sometime around 1:10 am on May 9. He then claimed that he walked around for a while before arriving at his Castledale Court house at around 3:30 in the early morning.

However, a detective working the case alleged that Fucci kept changing his account until he finally admitted that they got into a fight and that he pushed Bailey to the ground and she hit her head.

3) Tristyn Bailey had 114 stab wounds and slashes all across her body

Leah Shields @LeahShieldsNews



The judge says there is a "poor prognosis" for his rehabilitation due to the extraordinary nature of his crime. Tristyn suffered 114 stab wounds

Seventh-grader Tristyn Bailey, who attended the Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered viciously stabbed to death on May 9, 2021, only hours after her family had reported her missing. Her body was found in a retention pond at the end of a cul-de-sac on Saddlestone Road in the community where she lived.

According to an unredacted warrant affidavit issued by the State Attorney, an autopsy revealed that Bailey had 114 stab wounds and slashes all across her body, including over her head, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, and back. The medical examiner also confirmed that at least 49 of those wounds were defensive.

4) A buck knife and blood evidence connected Aiden Fucci to the grisly crime

Multiple pieces of evidence, including a buck knife with a missing tip, were found on Fucci, which was used to link him to Tristyn Bailey's stabbing death. The missing tip from the knife resembled the one found embedded in Bailey's head. Moreover, the knife, which was found in the pond close by to where the victim's body was discovered, was confirmed to be Fucci's.

Other evidence included DNA and surveillance footage, bloody clothes, and wet shoes in his room, dirt and blood on the bathroom sink drain, and wet denim pants in a laundry basket.

Authorities also found a notebook consisting of graphic illustrations and an empty knife sheath in his room. Additional evidence in the case included emails and text messages from cell phones, Snapchat, audio recordings of phone conversations and texts from jail, as well as interviews with friends, relatives, coworkers, teachers, and other prisoners.

5) Fucci's girlfriend and friends claimed he often spoke about killing someone

Fucci's girlfriend revealed to detectives that he frequently carried a knife and spoke about killing people, including her. He often approached her from behind and pretended to slit her throat. She further stated that when he was upset, he claimed to hear voices in his brain.

His girlfriend and other friends also claimed that Fucci frequently spoke of killing people and mentioned that he intended to drag a random person into the woods and stab them.

