Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC to Chicago” Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "UNC to Chicago" sneakers are a special version of the legendary Jordan 1 sneakers that blend the University of North Carolina (UNC) blue and the Chicago Bulls red hues.

Although they are made for grade school (GS) sizes, these sneakers are also likely to appeal to grownup sneakerheads who value the Jordan 1's heritage and traditional esthetic. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a White/Metallic Gold-University Red-Blue Lightning-Wolf Grey color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “UNC to Chicago” shoes will step into the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023 and will dropped with a fixed price tag of $120 USD for each pair, which is reasonable for a mid-top version of the GS size Jordan 1 sneakers.

Those looking forward to buying these sneakers can visit Nike, its SNKRS app, and the brand's associated Jordan Brand retail merchants, both offline as well as online.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC to Chicago” shoes are adorned with elephant prints and gold accents throughout

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, one of the less popular offerings in the Air Jordan line-up, frequently acts like a blank canvas for Jordan Brand to get a little more inventive — particularly for their kid-exclusive iterations.

However, the Brand is in no mood of slowing down from creating new colorways for youngsters, even in 2023. Most recently, a multicolored elephant design appeared on the new Air Jordan 1 Mid "UNC to Chicago" colorway.

According to the Michael Jordan shoe line's website, the following events led to the creation of the first iconic silhouette:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC to Chicago” shoes feature a leather upper that is divided into three sections: white, red and blue.

White serves as the model's predominant color on the leather top, with golden highlights as well as multicolor impacts made up of wolf grey, blue lightning, and university red apparent throughout. The mudguard and tongue lining both have blue panels, the former of which features a golden elephant print pattern.

The heel overlay's red leather also features the identical pattern. The Swoosh labelling, collar, and insignia on the tongue as well as collar all have more noticeable gold hits, which are all contrasted by stark white touches on the various panels.

A blue Jumpman image on the foam cushion breaks up the monotone appearance of a red sockliner and matching insole.

Under the feet, the white AJ 1 midsole is highlighted by a gradient-patterned, semi-translucent rubber outsole that changes color from red to blue as you move from heel to toe.

The contrast between the three colors creates a striking and eye-catching look that pays homage to Michael Jordan's college and professional teams.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “UNC to Chicago” shoes are part of a larger collection of Jordan 1 sneakers that celebrate the legacy of Michael Jordan and his influence on basketball and culture.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “UNC to Chicago” shoes are a great choice for fans of the Jordan brand who want to own a piece of sneaker history. You can easily sign up on the Swoosh's website or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the new shoe.

