Air Jordan 1 Mid “Jade Smoke” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's Air Jordan 1 stands as an unquestionably adored sneaker globally. Now, the Jordan brand readies an exclusive addition for women, unveiling the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Jade Smoke." The Sail/Jade Smoke-Anthracite color palette graces this upcoming release, radiating pure delight. The excellent combination of hues and AJ's quality mark make these sneakers a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Jade Smoke" colorway is set to hit the market in April 2024. Keep in mind that the exact launch date is still a secret. The sneakers have been priced at a fixed retail price of $120. These kicks will be available in women's sizing and sold at Nike stores and Jordan Brand shops worldwide.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Jade Smoke” sneakers

Another look at Air Jordan 1 Mid “Jade Smoke” (Image via YouTube/@OSBSneakers2020)

The AJ 1 Mid "Jade Smoke" is a beautiful dovetailing of Sail, Jade Smoke, and Anthracite. This footwear not only captivates with its dynamic color palette but also promises a premium feel and functional design. A full leather construction is a guarantee of top-notch quality and enduring durability. Strategically placed perforations and mesh tongues elevate the design, ensuring superior breathability and comfort.

Jade green overlays gracefully adorn the pristine Sail foundation of this sneaker. Muted grey overlays introduce a harmonizing element, bestowing the shoe with a polished yet invigorating appearance. The Swoosh, collar, and crucial elements of the silhouette display jade highlights, injecting an aura of sophistication and vivacity into the overall design.

The iconic Jordan Wings logo is proudly displayed on the heel, perfectly complementing the black heel collar of this Jordan 1 Mid. In addition, the sneaker's tongue tag and insoles are adorned with the Jumpman logo in contrasting colors.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Jade Smoke" not only offers a visually pleasing layout, but it also prioritizes comfort. The padded collar adds a touch of comfort to the stylish design, making it perfect for long periods of wear.

A closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Jade Smoke” (Image via YouTube/@OSBSneakers2020)

The AJ 1 Mid "Jade Smoke" completes with a complete midsole and a vibrant jade green rubber outsole. Simple yet stylish, this sneaker effortlessly complements any outfit, providing a timeless and adaptable footwear option.

The Air Jordan 1's origins are detailed on the official Nike website in the following words:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Don't miss the chance to get your hands on the soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 1 Mid "Jade Smoke" shoes. Jordanheads, interested in seeing other Jordans, can bookmark Nike's website and check back for updates.

In addition to the above-mentioned women's exclusive "Jade Smoke" iteration, Jordan Brand is gearing up to release a women-exclusive AJ 1 High Retro Dusted Clay colorway in March. The retail price for this shoe is expected to be $200. Apart from that, this summer, Jordanheads can get their hands on the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Metallic Silver" women-only colorway for $135.

