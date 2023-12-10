Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Black Raspberry” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is gearing up to broaden its selection for the kids' catalog of the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker design in the coming year. Most recently, the “Black Raspberry” colorway of the stated silhouette surfaced on the internet. Sole Retriever recently made public the mockup of the upcoming launch.

In September 2024, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Raspberry” colorway will be available for purchase, as per early reports from Sole Retriever. Note that the official word on the stated release is still awaited from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers will be dropped via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a select group of merchants. These pairs will be offered in a variety of kid sizes, including grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. The retail price tags of $120 (GS), $75 (PS), and $65 (TD) have been established for the product.

Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG “Black Raspberry” sneakers are accented with volt swooshes

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ1 Low Black Raspberry mockup image (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG has been the subject of a great deal of innovation over the course of the previous few years. There has been a wide range of unique colors and styles released for the AJ 1 Low OG, ranging from the launch of vintage hues to the release of exceptional collaborative variations.

In the fall of 2024, Jordan Brand will introduce its kids' special colorway, which will be made available in the Black Raspberry variant. This release will take place alongside many other AJ1 Low launches, including "Mocha," "Grey Red," "Shadow," and more. It is impossible to find a shoe that is more kid-friendly than the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Black Raspberry.

A significant portion of the top is made up of black material. The Swoosh on the sides, the rear heel tab, the band that runs surrounding the back heel counters, the lace fasteners, and the trademark logo on the tongue flap tag all include striking black raspberry and volt tinge highlights.

This fruit-themed combination is brought together with a black midsole as well as an outsole that is black and raspberry in color.

Ever since it was first introduced to the world of footwear, the design of the AJ1 sneaker has been subjected to a multitude of transformative changes. In the following way, Nike highlights the history of this silhouette that is extremely popular among fans:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low "Black Raspberry" shoes, which are scheduled to become available in the coming year. Those who are positive that they will be able to acquire these sneakers are strongly encouraged to keep an eye on the Nike website or make use of the SNKRS app to receive timely updates regarding their arrival.