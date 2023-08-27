Air Jordan 38 x Jordin Canada "ART" PE shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike-owned Jordan Brand recently engaged sensational WNBA talent Jordin Canada to design their exclusive variant of the Air Jordan 38 sneaker model. Since these pairs are designed for a charitable purpose, the proceeds of the sale of these sneakers will be donated to the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House.

The brilliantly designed Air Jordan 38 x Jordin Canada "ART" PE shoes will be limited to only four pairs, which will be offered for purchase to the general public. As of now, there is no official date for their launch. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers will have to keep an eye on the pricing details as well as the launch dates of these limited-edition sneakers.

Air Jordan 38 x Jordin Canada "ART" PE shoes are adorned with multicolored threads

Expand Tweet

Jordin Elizabeth Canada is a professional basketball player from the United States. She was born in Los Angeles and currently competes in the WNBA for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jordin Canada has always been a player who makes an impression both on and off the court. The recent reveal of her newest limited-edition pair, the Air Jordan 38 "ART" PE, lends credence to this notion. The given pair stands out not only due to its fashionable appearance but also because of the important cause that it supports, namely the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles.

When you take a more in-depth look, you'll discover that Jordin Canada's Air Jordan 38 emanates an air of beauty and elegance. Elements of the style were produced by youngsters staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles. The foundation of the shoe is a spotless white, and it is accented with an array of colors all over.

Expand Tweet

In the midfoot section, a vibrant red runs through a range of colors that embellish the fabric pieces that are located adjacent to the collar. The recognizable Jumpman insignia found on the tongue flap is given a unique makeover by the application of a color gradation on the right shoe and an original work of innovative design on the left.

A bright yellow sock liner is featured on the inside of the shoe. The stitched Jumpman marking on the heel counters shines out because of its mixed, multicolored threads, which make each shoe unique. The logo of the Ronald McDonald House has been lovingly positioned on the underside of the tongue flap, which adds a comforting touch to the product.

The charitable endeavor behind the creation of this footwear is undoubtedly one of its defining characteristics. Only four pairs will be accessible for purchase, and the money raised from the auction will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

Since it opened its doors in 1980, the Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles has been there to offer Southern California's children and their families the assistance, care, and solace they need.

By ensuring that families remain close to one another and have access to the care they require, the organization's ultimate goal is to build a community in which such families can greet their lives and recover with a sense of belief, excitement, strength, and delight.

Stay tuned to the Jordan brand's social media pages as well as Nike's website for further updates on these Air Jordan 38 x Jordin Canada PE sneakers.