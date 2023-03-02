Alex G Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Alex G and Alvvays' co-headlining tour dates for 2023 have been confirmed. Both artists will perform in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Buffalo as part of the tour, which will begin on August 23 at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn.

The pre-sale for the artist begins on March 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10:00 a.m. local time via the Ticketmaster website.

Alex G Tour 2023: A complete list of dates and venues

Alvvays will initiate his solo world tour on March 1 in Ottawa, Ontario, with Alex serving as co-headliner. Although Alex G will be performing at Coachella and Bonnaroo, he also has a number of tour dates scheduled in the UK and Europe.

Here are the dates and venues for the Alex G 2023 Tour:

March 16, Dublin, IE – Vicar Street ~

March 17, Glasgow, UK – SWG3 ~

March 18, Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz ~

March 20, Leeds, UK – Leeds University Stylus ~

March 21, Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms ~

March 22, Bristol, UK – SWX Bristol ~

March 23, London, UK – Roundhouse ~

March 25, Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin ~

March 26, Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso ~

March 28, Antwerp, BE – Trix ~

March 30, Hamburg, DE – Knust ~

March 31, Copenhagen, DK – Store Vega ~

April 01, Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg ~

April 03, Munich, DE – Ampere ~

April 04, Cologne, DE – Gebaude 9 ~

April 05, Tourcoing, FR – Le Grand Mix ~

April 06, Paris, FR – Le Trabendo ~

April 16, Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 23, Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

May 13, Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court Block Party

May 14, Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

May 16, Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

May 27, London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

May 28, Cardiff, WS – The Tramshed

May 29, Liverpool, UK – Furnace

May 30, Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy Bournemouth

June 01, Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

June 08, Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

June 09-11, Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

August 12, Seattle, WA – Day In Day Out

August 13, Portland, OR – Pioneer Square %

August 23, Brooklyn, NY – Prospect Park *

August 25, Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 26, Philadelphia, PA – Dell Center *

August 27, Woodstock, NY – Colony #

August 28, Toronto, ON – The Budweiser Stage *

August 30, Detroit, MI – Royal Oak *

August 31, Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

September 01, Buffalo, NY – Art Park *

~ = w/ Momma

^ = w/ Caroline Polachek

% = w/ Black Belt Eagle Scout

* = w/ Alvvays

# = w/ Casandra Jenkins

With the tour announcement came the release of Alex G's music video for Immunity, the album's most recent single.

Alex is currently promoting his own LP God Save the Animals.

Meanwhile, Alvvays are on a trek to support their latest album, Blue Rev.

More about Alex G

Alexander Giannascoli is also known as Alex G. He was formerly known as Sandy. Giannascoli is an American musician, producer, and singer-songwriter. Alex G began his career with DIY self-releases on Bandcamp and gained his fan base with his label debut, DSU in 2014.

The debut release received critical acclaim from several publications. In 2012, the artist's previous albums, Rules and Trick, were re-released by Lucky Number, with whom he subsequently signed.

The artist signed with Domino Recording Company in 2015 and released his sixth studio album, Beach Music, to widespread acclaim and rave reviews.

