All Aldi products you can find in May 2023

Customers all around the nation can now shop at Aldi, a worldwide, family-owned grocery business from Germany. Seasonal treasures, which go on sale starting on May 3, include some of the most well-liked prepared food and supermarket items. Fans of the chain can find the item online and in all participating stores nationwide.

Aldi is known for its rotating selection of delicious items and grocery products. The products included in the chain's seasonal finds are usually only available for a limited time.

Aldi seasonal finds for May 2023 to be available in stores starting as early as May 3 (Image via Jet City Image/ GettyImages)

The products for May 2023 will be accessible between May 3 and May 31 at all of Aldi's participating stores. Customers are advised to purchase limited-time items from their closest store as soon as possible as some products might be in limited supply.

Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage, Piña Colada, and more Aldi products to buy in May 2023

From Smoked Salmon to Caribbean Fruit Bars, some of the best private-label and name-brand items that Aldi has to offer can be found at its outlets in May 2023 at all participating locations.

The items include:

1) Specially Selected Everything Bagel Cold Smoked Salmon - $4.39

Starting on May 17, this smoked salmon will enhance customers' morning bagels, lazy picnic lunches, and weekday meals alike. It is coated in a mixture of the popular everything bagel spice. It can be eaten with pasta, a crusty loaf of bread, steamed rice, and scallion pancakes.

2) Tuscan Garden All-Purpose Ranch Seasoning - $3.19

This dressing can be sprinkled on freshly popped popcorn, savory bread, biscuits, or crispy breaded chicken cutlets and sandwiches. It is an all-purpose item and will be available on shelves on May 10.

3) Park Street Deli Cheese or Jalapeño Kolaches - $6.49

Available from May 17, these two-bite sausages add a savory twist to the normally fruit-filled pastry. They come in two flavors - Cheese and Jalapeno - and can be reheated in only 30 seconds, making them ideal for a quick, fresh-from-the-oven snack to serve guests.

4) Simply Nature Organic Cajun-Style or Spicy Italian Chicken Sausage - $4.99

This Cajun-style and spicy Italian chicken sausage is the perfect accompaniment to the cheese and jalapeno appetizer. Customers can choose whether to roast them on a sheet pan, in a foil packet, or directly on the grill. They will be available in stores on May 3.

5) Deutsche Küche German-Style Pickles - $3.49

These mildly sweet pickles with a hint of spice and a firm snap are a fan favorite. When they become available on May 3, they can be sliced into spears or chips and served alongside sausages and Sandos.

6) Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza - $6.99

Available from May 10, this Spicy Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza is topped with mozzarella, gouda, hamburger crumbles, tomatoes, onions, bacon, diced jalapenos, and a spicy BBQ sauce. It only requires to be grilled before it can be served.

7) Kirkwood Mediterranean Chicken Kabobs - $5.99

These items are also called frozen chicken skewers. They'll be available on May 24 and come in a pack of four. However, they're individually vacuum-sealed to prevent freezer burns.

8) Fusia Asian Inspirations Mongolian-Style Beef or Sweet & Sour Chicken Meals - $5.99

Aldi's freezer department is loaded with ready-to-eat meals that customers can keep on hand for days when they don't feel like cooking. On May 10, the company will be adding these beef and chicken rice dishes to its list of delicious freezer staples.

9) Wicked Grove Rosé Hard Cider - $7.99

Customers can pair this slightly sour rosé hard cider with chicken skewers and a patio set for a truly magnificent experience. On May 3, they will be available in select Aldi locations.

10) Sundae Shoppe Piña Colada or Caribbean Fruit Bars - $2.99

Pia Colada is created with pineapple and coconut cream, whereas the Caribbean is a combination of strawberries, pineapple, coconut, passion fruit, and mango. Both will be available on May 17.

Other products available at Aldi in May 2023

Products available from May 3, 2023

Simply Nature Organic Spicy Chicken Sausage - $4.99 liveGfree Linguini - $3.89 liveGfree Fettuccine - $3.89 liveGfree Gluten Free and Dairy Free Ravioli - $4.99 Specially Selected Luxury Mousse Cake in Assorted Varieties - $8.99 Specially Selected Bacon Wrapped Shrimp - $8.99 Deutsche Küche Raisin & Nut Müesli - $3.29 Deutsche Küche Peanut Puffs - $2.29 Deutsche Küche Donauwelle Indulgent Cakes - $3.99 Deutsche Küche Bienenstich Indulgent Cakes - $3.99

Products available from May 10, 2023

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spicy Thin Crust Pizzas - $4.99 PurAqua Liquid Water Enhancer Lemonades - $3.59 Bremer Chicken Penne Primavera - $4.99 Bremer Basil Parmesan Chicken - $4.99 Park Street Deli Jalapeno Kolaches - $6.49 Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches - $4.79

Products available from May 17, 2023

Clancy's Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn - $2.49 Sundae Shoppe Caribbean Fruit Bars - $2.99 Park Street Deli Jalapeno Kolaches - $6.49 Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches - $4.79 Specially Selected Plant Based Brioche Buns - $2.79 Southern Grove Americana Trail Mix - $7.99

Products available from May 24, 2023

Clancy's Original Apple Chips - $1.99 Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Chips - $1.99 Season's Choice Fiesta Blend - $4.99 L'oven Fresh Artisanal Buns - $2.49 Benton's Key Lime Sandwich Cremes Season's Choice Sliced Strawberries - $4.99

Products available from May 31, 2023

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Mini Pepperoni Pizza Cones - $5.99 Barissimo Wild Blueberry Crumble Ground Coffee - $4.89 Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice - $2.65 Barissimo Honey and Lavender Ground Coffee - $4.89

The majority of the items listed above will be accessible at Aldi grocery store chains throughout May. Since some of the products may be in limited supply, customers are advised to purchase them as soon as possible.

