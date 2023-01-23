All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 8 - Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Episode 8 of season 2 of All American: Homecoming will be released on January 23, 2023, on The CW at 9 pm ET.

The upcoming episode will see Simone standing up for herself while Damon and the baseball team deal with rumors surrounding them. While Keisha struggles with her dancing, JR reflects on his friendship with Cam, and Amara struggles to balance her roles as a president and an aunt.

All American: Homecoming stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, and Rhoyle Ivy King in lead roles. John Marshall Jones, Tamberla Perry, Leonard Roberts, and several others appear in recurring roles.

What to expect from season 2 episode 8 of All American: Homecoming?

Season 2 episode 8 is titled Rock the Boat. The episode will mainly focus on the stories of Simone, Damon, and Keisha. It is directed by Christine Swanson, with Cam'ron Moore and Jeffrey David Thomas serving as the writers.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

"Simone stands up for herself with her support system fighting right by her side; a salacious rumor circulates about Damon and the baseball team; Keisha's dance trajectory hits a major roadblock leaving everyone to rally around her."

What happened in season 2 episode 7 of All American: Homecoming?

Episode 7, titled Integrity, was directed by Steve Acevedo and written by Hollie Overton.

The episode saw Simone attempting to break the long-running tennis curse with an amazing presentation and dodging the problems boys have given her throughout her life. But she is met with a flashback that exposes her complicated past.

Damon and Thea's plans to leave for the weekend get interrupted. Marcus turns to Amara for support after some tragic news, Cam acts as a matchmaker for JR, and Keisha is seen crumbling under pressure after a visit from a dancing alum.

What is All American: Homecoming about?

The American sports drama show is a spinoff of All American. It premiered on The CW on February 21, 2022. On May 2022, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on October 10, 2022.

The official synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"The young adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and s*xiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College."

It continues:

"The planted spinoff sees Geffri Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde also star."

The show is created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also serves as an executive producer along with David Madden, Robbie Rogers, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Lindsay Dunn, and Marqui Jackson.

Jon Wallace, Carl Ogawa, Jennifer Lence, Jonathan Gabay, and Ed Tapia are credited as the show's producers, with music being helmed by Blake Neely.

Don't forget to watch episode 8 of Season 2 of All American: Homecoming on Sunday, January 23, 2023, on The CW at 9 pm ET.

