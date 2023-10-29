All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5 release date and time

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The show is a modern adaptation based on James Herriot's timeless stories of a Yorkshire veterinarian.

The show, which returns with its fourth season on Sunday, January 7, 2024, premiered in 2020 with six episodes. This was followed by a special Christmas episode, corresponding with the 50th anniversary of the publication of Herriot's first book.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5: Will the characters come together to support each other?

In All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5, we will rejoin the inhabitants of Skeldale House as they navigate the challenges and joys of life amidst the looming World War II. As the war draws closer to their doorstep, the story will see James yearning for order and hope to equip his new trainee vet, Richard Carmody, to support Siegfried.

While Carmody will face the realities of veterinary practice beyond the pages of textbooks, he will find himself in a clash with Mrs. Pumphrey over her precious dogs. But it won't just be about professional challenges. Personal dilemmas will be on the horizon as well.

A dinner with Gerald will leave Mrs. Hall with a tough decision, and James and Helen will brace themselves for what the future holds. Will the characters of All Creatures Great and Small be able to come together to support one another, their animal friends, and the community?

All Creatures Great and Small season 4: What to expect

Set against the backdrop of Easter 1940, the series will kick off with Skeldale House facing unprecedented busyness as Tristan is away on military service. The uncertainty of James’ dream of being called up to serve will mar his future together with Helen. Viewers can also expect Mrs. Hall to take a courageous step forward, supported by Siegfried.

As the season progresses, Siegfried's clever idea of bringing in the skilled bookkeeper, Miss Harbottle, will aim to bring order to the household's chaos. Episode 3 will see James and Helen grapple with exhaustion and find themselves struggling to spend time together.

The introduction of a new trainee vet, Richard Carmody, will bring unforeseen challenges. Simultaneously, Mrs. Pumphrey's new canine addition will present an antisocial issue, and Mrs. Hall's relationship with Gerald will take an exciting turn.

Episode 4 will unfold with a visit to the Crabtree’s Farm, where Carmody will face a test of his practical veterinary skills. Worrisome illnesses among the new farmers' herd will drive James' determination to help, while Helen will engage the community in support as she waits for personal news.

All Creatures Great and Small: Origins

All Creatures Great and Small is a British television series that transports viewers to Northern England of 1937. It is based on a series of books by James Alfred Wight, who used the pen name James Herriot. This adaptation of Wight's books follows a prior BBC series consisting of 90 episodes that ran from 1978 to 1990.

The series, which is set in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales of Northern England and is produced by Playground Entertainment for PBS in the US and Channel 5 in the UK, pays homage to the enduring beauty and appeal of Herriot's stories.

All Creatures Great and Small season 4 episode 5 will air on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 9 pm ET, after the launch of the fourth season on January 7, 2024.

Viewers in the US can watch the series on Masterpiece PBS.