All Creatures Great and Small season 5: Possibilities of a fifth installment explored

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 has not yet been confirmed by Channel 5, although the possibility cannot be dismissed. The series premiered in 2020 and has released a total of four seasons and four Christmas specials till now.

An adaptation of the beloved books penned by Alf Wight, more commonly recognized by his pen name James Herriot, the story follows three veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales since the 1930s. Based on past seasons and the special broadcast of its Christmas special for 2023, fans may anticipate the arrival of All Creatures Great and Small season five on Channel 5 in 2024.

Is All Creatures Great and Small season 5 expected in 2024?

According to the Radio Times, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 is expected to release in September 2024. Although the fans are eagerly awaiting to see their favorite characters at Skeldale House once again, nothing about the fifth season is confirmed yet.

In an interview with the Radio Times before their Christmas special, stars Anna Madeley and Samuel West discussed why All Creatures Great and Small season 5 would be a good idea. Madeley said:

"I think there's loads of stories aren’t there, that are still fantastic to tell."

Samuel added to it, saying:

"I think we're all still having a very nice time. And there's lots and lots of things that we would still love to film."

What happened in All Creatures Great and Small season 4?

All Creatures Great and Small follows the life of real-life veterinarian James Herriot in the fictional English village of Darrowby and his experiences with the locals as he treats their animals.

Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small returns to the picturesque Yorkshire Dales with more charming and enduring stories, beginning in the spring of 1940 as the occupants of Skeldale House brace themselves for impending change.

Siegfried believes he has found the ideal candidate in Calum Buchanan and has decided to employ a full-time assistant. Having secured a permanent position with the Ministry of Agriculture, Tristan sets his sights on the lovely Deirdre McEwan.

Carrying over from Season 3, James and Helen consider whether it is the appropriate moment to begin a family, uncertain of whether James will be summoned to serve in the Royal Air Force.

Siegfried tries to keep the expanding home together while he faces this new world alone, as everyone else feels Tristan's absence when he goes out to war. The arrival of Richard Carmody, a new trainee veterinary student, causes issues as Mrs. Hall and Helen's friendship deepens as they look forward to the future.

With the culmination of season 4 and all the twists and turns coming to the fore, there still seems to be speculation about an All Creatures Great and Small season 5 release in the UK before the end of the next year.

Where to watch All Creatures Great and Small?

The first three seasons are available to watch with a PBS passport. As for season 4, though it was released on October 5, 2023, on Channel 5, it will be returning for US fans on Masterpiece on PBS on January 7, 2024, every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Those who have an Amazon subscription can avail of the 7-day free trial of the Amazon PBS | MASTERPIECE channel and later continue with a monthly payment.

As fans eagerly anticipate updates regarding All Creatures Great and Small season 5, they can find solace in the forthcoming Christmas special, set to grace our screens during the joyous holiday season. The precise airing date for the highly anticipated festive episode is yet to be announced, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.