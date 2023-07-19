‘All’s well that ends well’: Gigi Hadid shares new social media update after Cayman Islands arrest

On June 10, 2023, Gigi Hadid and her friend were arrested for possession of marijuana in the Cayman Islands. They were arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport after they arrived on a private plane. During a luggage inspection, authorities found "ganja" and utensils used to smoke the drug. Gigi's team clarified to the news outlets that the marijuana was for medical use.

Gigi and her friends were sent to the Prisoner Detention Center where they made bail and were subsequently released the same day. Gigi posted an Instagram dump, showing images and videos of her enjoying the Cayman Islands vacation with her friends. The caption of the post read, "All's well that ends well."

Gigi Hadid's close call with jail over possession of marijuana

Gigi Hadid photographed walking the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show. (Images via Stephane Cardinale- Corbis/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid is known to have eccentric vacation plans whenever she takes time off being a supermodel. Last week, the American model and television personality went to the Cayman Islands to enjoy a trip with her friends. They arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport on a private plane. During a routine luggage check, airport authorities found marijuana in Gigi's and one of her friend's bags.

According to Cayman Marl Road, a local news station reported that Gigi and her friend were arrested and sent to the Prisoner Detention Center. The charges were on "suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to the outlet.

The American supermodel and her friend soon made bail and were released from the detention center that same day.

What happened in the court?

After the situation escalated and the news reached various media outlets. A member of Gigi's PR team told Elle that

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license.”

They said that the drug has been legal for medical use in the Cayman Islands ever since 2017.

The Cayman Marl Road stated that the customs officers who initially found the drugs determined that it was for "personal consumption." The amount of "ganja" that was in Gigi and her friend's luggage was "relatively small", and hence could not be an attempt to import the drug.

On July 12, Gigi Hadid appeared in court where both Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty to the crime. They were fined $1000 each which they paid and no conviction was put on their records.

Even after her sudden encounter with authorities, Gigi Hadid was determined to have a good time in the Cayman Islands.

She posted 10 photos and videos of herself, her friends, and things she found on the Island, documenting her stay at the beautiful location.

Gigi Hadid on Next in Fasion Season 2

Gigi Hadid was recently seen on the beloved Netflix show Next in Fashion. Season 2 premiered on May 3, 2023. Gigi had previously appeared on Project Runway in 2021 as a guest judge. This time she co-hosted Next in Fashion with stylist Tan France.

Gigi Hadid is a mother of one. She has a daughter named Khai which means 'royalty' in Arabic. Hadid had a relationship with Khai's father, the One Direction star Zayn Malik, but they called quits on the relationship a year after their daughter was born. Gigi is one of the highest-paid supermodels. She has an estimated income of over $20 million.

It seems that Gigi has all that she needs right now and a vacation was the perfect adage to her life, even though the road was a little bumpy along the way.