Always Amore full cast list: Tyler Hynes, Autumn Reeser and others in Hallmark drama

Always Amore is an upcoming Hallmark movie that deals with finding new love. The romantic drama is set to premiere on the network on April 2 at 9.00 pm ET.

According to its official synopsis, Always Amore revolves around Elizabeth, a woman trying hard to keep her late husband Marco’s restaurant afloat. With no option in hand, she reluctantly agrees to work with a “restaurant fixer” Ben, who comes up with multiple ideas to save money.

While Elizabeth begins to teach Ben the significance of the restaurant, Cibo È Vita, she finds her long-lost passion for baking. Along the way, Elizabeth and Ben’s bond grows stronger.

The synopsis reads:

“As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband's once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she's forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.”

Meet the cast of Always Amore

1) Autumn Reeser as Elizabeth

Autumn Reeser rose to fame as Taylor Townsend in FOX’s The O.C. in 2005. Since then, the actress has appeared in multiple television series and movies. She recently starred in the trilogy drama The Wedding Veil, as Emma Lowell.

Some of her other work includes Valentine, Nature of the Beast, Complete Savages, No Ordinary Family, Last Resort, The Attangement, Season for Love and Entrouge. In Always Amore, she plays Elizabeth, who is a widow and runs her late husband’s restaurant with the help of her mother-in-law.

2) Tyler Hynes plays Ben

Born in Toronto, Canada, Tyler Hynes started his acting career at the age of eight in A Christmas Carol, a three-day run project. His first feature film was Little Men (1998). Apart from being an accomplished actor, Hynes is also a producer, writer, director and editor.

Some of his works include Letterkenny, Recon, It Was Always You, UnReal, Sweet Carolina, The Mistletoe Secret, An Unexpected Christmas and Deadly Double Cross. His upcoming movie is Always Amore, in which he plays Ben, the restaurant fixer.

Speaking about the Hallmark movie, he told Southern Living:

"It's a love letter to the restaurant industry."

3) Patty McCormack as Nonna

Patty McCormack is a veteran actress who has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades. She is an Oscar nominee, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in The Bad Seed (1956). In addition to this, she was also named as a Golden Globes nominee for the same film.

Among her 160 credits, some of her projects included Barking Mad, The Mask, Casablanca, Mama, The Doctors, Friends, Magnum P.I., General Hospital and The Sopranos. In the upcoming Hallmark flick, she will play Elizabeth’s mother-in-law Nonna.

All about the Hallmark movie

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Always Amore also stars several other talented actors including:

Erica Tremblay as Sofia

Matthew Del Bel Belluz as Antonio

Rachelle Goulding as Ginny

Francisca Dennis as Carmen

Lisa Marie DiGiacinto as Carla

Peter Bryant as Richard

Latonya Williams as Organizer

Seth Ranaweera as Coastside Chef

Eli Gabay as Signore Petrunti

Miranda Edwards as Gail

Kurt Long as Jared

Jovanna Burke as Charlotte

Scott Mendonca as Taster

Lyndsey Gavin as Street Musician

Edmond Wong as Restaurant Owner

Directed by Kevin Fair, Always Amore is all set to premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Sunday, April 3 at 9.00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The movie’s executive producer is Giada De Laurentiis, a renowned celebrity chef, a New York Times best-selling author, restauranteur and Emmy Award winner.

